The information was confirmed by the alternate ambassador of Honduras to the United States.

TEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS. The number of Hondurans who have died from COVID-19 in the United States rose to 42, reported the alternate ambassador of Honduras to the United States, Rafael Fernando Sierra Quesada.

Through local media, he regretted and confirmed: “Unfortunately, we have a report of 42 compatriots who died.” While, the number of people infected, amounted to 65 compatriots. However, among them there are 16 people recovered.

Since not all Hondurans report to the consular offices that they are infected with COVID-19, Sierra pointed out that the positive cases may be many more because of coronavirus.

On this situation, the Honduran diplomat said that in the hospitals of the United States it is prohibited to ask about the nationality of the patients. They also prohibit inquiries about the immigration status of the people they serve.

“So if Hondurans do not communicate it, it is difficult for us to obtain the figure,” said Sierra. He added that they try to remain well informed about the cases already reported in the offices, to know the state of health of the compatriots.

Also read – SINAGER: there are 4,640 cases of COVID19 in Honduras

Abroad there are 172 Hondurans infected with COVID-19

Last week, the vice chancellor for Consular and Migratory Affairs of Honduras, Nelly Jerez, reported that 172 Hondurans are infected with COVID-19 around the world. In the case of the deceased, according to reports of Hondurans living abroad there are 54 deaths.

However, the majority of Hondurans who died from the new coronavirus, lived in the United States of America. Since, more than a million documented and undocumented compatriots have settled there.

The states in the northern country that show a spike in cases from COVID-19 are Florida, Virginia, North Carolina, Arkansas, Wisconsin, and Alabama, and others.

🔹 Subscribe for more information about # COVID-19 for free on our WhatsApp by clicking on the link: bit.ly/whatsapptiempo