Number of deaths and infections with coronavirus March 31, 2021

Spain returns to high risk due to its high incidence almost a month after having left it for the first time since the Government and the communities approved the ‘Covid traffic light’ to assess the level of risk of the epidemic and agree on joint actions.

The incidence has increased this Wednesday to 152.25 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last two weeks after a Tuesday in which a problem with the Andalusian figures, the update of the INE population data and anomalies in Catalonia and the Valencian Community caused a downward lurch on the curve.

The Ministry of Health has notified 8,534 new positives and 154 deaths. Most of the new infections come from Madrid (2,078), Catalonia (1,867), Andalusia (1,795) and the Basque Country (631).

The incidence at 14 days has increased 3.6% on average compared to Tuesday and increases in a total of 14 communities. The territories where this indicator has risen have been La Rioja (8.8%), Murcia (8.3%), Andalusia (7.7%), Valencian Community (5.6%), Aragon (4.3%) , Basque Country (4.2%), Ceuta (4.2%), Navarra (3.7%), Cantabria (3.6%), Castilla y León (3.3%), Catalonia (3.1%) ), Madrid (2.8%), Castilla-La Mancha (2.1%), Balearic Islands (1.8%) and Asturias (0.7%). Canarias traces its figure from Tuesday and only Galicia (-0.6%), Extremadura (-1.4%) and Melilla (-3.5%) fell.

For its part, the shorter-term incidence (7 days) increased by 3.5% on average.

At the moment Melilla (475.45 cases per 100,000 inhabitants), Ceuta (294.53), Navarra (292.2) and Madrid (264.8) are in ‘extreme’ risk due to its high incidence, followed by the Basque Country (242.2), Catalonia (199.65) and Asturias (161.7) which are at “high” risk.

Completing the list are La Rioja (147.5), Aragon (147.4), Andalusia (139.8), Castilla y León (135.5), Canarias (129.9), Cantabria (117.3), Extremadura ( 101), Castilla-La Mancha (99.7), Galicia (69.5), Balearic Islands (67.9), Murcia (60.7) and Valencian Community (28.1), all of them at “medium” risk at exception of Valencian Community, which is the only one that remains at “low” risk.

In hospitals the situation is completely stagnant And this week threatens to close as the first in which the number of people hospitalized for coronavirus has increased instead of decreasing since last January. At the moment there are 8,083 admitted for coronavirus (18 more than on Tuesday) and 1,831 in the ICU (13 less than on Tuesday).

The pressure on ICUs stands at 18.4%, although Ceuta, Madrid, La Rioja and Catalonia have more than one in three of their available beds still occupied.