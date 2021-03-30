Number of deaths and infections with coronavirus March 30, 2021

The Ministry of Health has notified this Tuesday a decrease in incidence, infections and deaths from coronavirus difficult to interpret in a day in which Andalusia has only given partial data of positives, the population data with which the incidence is calculated has been updated accumulated and a significant part of the population is on vacation.

The figures for this Tuesday speak of 4,994 new positives, 106 deceased and a 14-day incidence that has fallen to 146.94 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, 1.55% less than Monday’s data.

Apart from Andalusia, which has only reported 148 new cases – last Tuesday it did 667- Valencian Community and Catalonia have also reported abnormally low infection and incidence figures. The first of them has registered only 18 cases and has been going on for several days with large daily fluctuations (362 on Monday, 187 on Friday, 89 on Thursday, 321 on Wednesday, 39 on Tuesday …). For its part, Catalonia It has reported 622 cases – for 1,440 last Tuesday – something incongruous with the trend of this community that has been increasing its incidence for almost two weeks.

The 106 reported deaths are less surprising for at least two reasons. The first is that last week the data on reported deaths were altered practically every day by massive dumps from Catalonia. The second is that the consolidated series of deaths by date of death updated by the Carlos III Health Institute already includes several days with less than 100 deaths. The first of them this month was on March 10, with 89 deaths, although this is also liable to change as information continues to arrive at the registries.

Returning to the data of the day, the incidence has increased in a total of 12 territories, with particular force in La Rioja (9.1%), Extremadura (8.8%), Castilla-La Mancha (8.1%), Navarra (5.9%) Castilla y León (5.5%) and Ceuta (5.1%). This data has barely changed in the Balearic Islands (1.6%), Galicia (1.2%), Aragon (1%), Madrid (1%), Cantabria (0.9%) and Asturias (0.9%). The figures fall in the Basque Country (-0.4%), Murcia (-1.6%), Melilla (-2%), the Canary Islands (-2.4%), Andalusia (-5.8%), Catalonia ( -6.8%) and Valencian Community (-7.1%).

Navarra (265.97 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days) and Madrid (255.08) are at the moment the only communities in ‘extreme’ risk due to its high transmission. The Basque Country (233.31), Catalonia (207.69) and Asturias (159.07) are at “high” risk.

The bulk of the autonomies remains at a “medium” level. These are Aragon (140), Andalusia (137.73), Canarias (133.09), La Rioja (124.37), Castilla y León (124.23), Cantabria (112.21), Extremadura (94, 13), Castilla-La Mancha (90.41), Galicia (69.09), Balearic Islands (65.6) and Murcia (56.76). Only the Valencian Community (28.62) still remains at “low” risk.

Talking about the situation in hospitals, the figures for this Tuesday are practically traced to the situation the day before. There are currently 8,065 people admitted to hospital beds for Covid, just 11 less than on Monday. Regarding intensive care, 1,844 remain in the ICU, only 17 less than the previous day. The mean pressure is 18.5%.