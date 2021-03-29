Number of deaths and infections with coronavirus March 29, 2021

A new increase in the incidence of the epidemic in Spain has once again left the country barely a few tenths from returning to “high” risk due to the circulation of the virus. Meanwhile, from Health, they speak of a “very slow, but apparently sustained” increase in transmission and trust the vaccine and social responsibility that this rally does not turn into a fourth wave, but ends up being a “wave” or “wave”.

This is one of the main conclusions that emerge from the report on the data of the epidemic that the Ministry of Health has made public this Monday and that reflects a rise of 15,501 positives and 189 deaths compared to last Friday.

The cumulative incidence at 14 days has increased by 7.7% since last week to reach the 149.26 cases per 100,000 inhabitants on average in the country. This rise is more worrying if it is observed that this same indicator, but at 7 days, has grown by 18.1% since Friday and is already at the levels of the end of February with 80.1 positive per 100,000 inhabitants.

The incidence at two weeks has rebounded in 13 autonomous communities and it has done so with special force in the Balearic Islands (+ 25.1%), La Rioja (21.6%) and Navarra (19.3%). It has also increased in Catalonia (12.5%), Andalusia (9.9%), Castilla-La Mancha (9.7%), Basque Country (9.1%), Castilla y León (7.7%) , Madrid (5.8%) Aragon (5.3%), Ceuta (3.2%), Cantabria (3%), Murcia (0.8%), Valencian Community (0.35%) and Melilla (0 ,two%). It has only been reduced in the Canary Islands (-3.3%), Asturias (-2.5%), Galicia (-2.1%) and Extremadura (-0.8%).

After these increases, Navarra (265.97 cases per 100,000 inhabitants) and Madrid (255.1) join Melilla (502.97) and Ceuta (268.94) in the list of territories already at ‘extreme’ risk from the epidemic. The Basque Country (233.31), Catalonia (207.69) and Asturias (159.1) are at high risk and up to eleven communities still remain at a “medium” level of concern.

These are Aragon (140), Andalusia (137.73), Canarias (133.09), La Rioja (124.37) Castilla y León (124.23), Cantabria (112.2), Extremadura (94.1 ), Castilla-La Mancha (90.41), Galicia (69.1), Balearic Islands (65.6) and Murcia (56.76). Only the Valencian Community (28.62) is still at low risk.

“Evolution is ascending, a very slow and uneven ascent in all the communities, “Fernando Simón, director of the Ccaes, highlighted at the press conference on the evolution of the epidemic in Spain this Monday.” The epidemiologist has indicated that there are a total of 12 autonomies with a “significant upward trend” that is expected to continue in the coming days.

“They are not big increases, it is not evolving as fast as in other wavesBut the truth is that at the national level we are in a phase of ascent, “he pointed out.

Asked if the rallies of recent days can be classified as fourth wave, Simón has been cautious. “It is true that we are in those initial phases of a possible fourth wave, but we can have it or we can, between vaccination, immunized people and a good behavior in the next two or three weeks, manage to achieve a small increase in cases to stabilize. ” “It could be that this wave becomes a wave, a wave”, has added the director of the Ccaes.

“If together we are able to maintain discipline, perhaps it makes no sense to speak of a fourth wave, but of a small ripple, an increase that is controlled in a short period. It is what I would like to say in a week and a half, “he concluded.

Regarding the situation in hospitals, this Monday the number of admitted has increased both in acute beds and in ICU -Although during the weekend it is usual for the discharge data to be lower than during the rest of the week.

At the moment there are 8,076 people hospitalized for Covid in Spain (397 more than on Friday) and 1,861 in intensive care (31 more). One in five intensive care beds is currently occupied by coronavirus patients. Madrid (35.6%), Catalonia (32.4%) and La Rioja (32.1%) are the communities with the ICUs with the highest occupancy.