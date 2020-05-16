On the day Nelson Teich was discharged, less than a month after taking office, the Ministry of Health reported that 824 deaths and 15,305 new cases by covid-19 were recorded within 24 hours. It is a new daily record of occurrences, surpassing the 13,944 cases reported the day before yesterday. During the 29-day period of the Teich administration, 12,884 deaths from coronavirus, an advance of 666%.

Photo: Gabriela Biló / Estadão Content

When Luiz Henrique Mandetta was dismissed on April 16, Brazil reported 1,933 deaths by covid-19. Yesterday, the country reached 14,817 deaths, besides having 218,223 contaminated by the disease. As the Ministry of Health points out, however, new records within 24 hours do not effectively indicate how many people died or they got infected overnight, but the number of records that confirmed the diagnosis of coronavirus in that interval.

Still according to the ministry, there are at least 2,300 investigative deaths. Of the confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country, 118,436 are being monitored and 84,970 are recovered. The State of São Paulo continues to lead in number of cases (58,378) and deaths (4,501) resulting from the disease; followed by Ceará (22,490 cases and 1,476 deaths); and Rio de Janeiro (19,987 and 2,438).

The advance of the disease can be exemplified by the capital of São Paulo. Until April 9, 1,110 Deaths. The day before yesterday, the municipality reported 5,725 deaths, an increase in 415.8%. Less than three months after registering the first confirmed case of covid-19, the country also surpassed the 200 thousand infected.

Experts also indicate that there is underreporting of cases, and point out that the actual number of infected people should be even greater. Among the countries with the highest number of confirmed cases of covid-19, Brazil is the one that proportionally least tests its population, according to data from the Worldometer website.

The official numbers of the pandemic in the country show specificities in relation to the days of the week – on Sundays and Mondays, for example, the new daily records tend to fall. But the average of new registrations has been rising. In the last ten days alone, more than 6 thousand deaths from covid-19 and 95 thousand new confirmed cases were registered, which indicates, on average, a level of more than 600 new death records per day, with more than 9 thousand confirmed cases. daily.

Epicenter of the epidemic in the country, São Paulo beat yesterday the record of new confirmed cases of the disease in just 24 hours.

