22:25 SPAIN | The President of Ciudadanos, Inés Arrimadas, has denounced the “Uncertainty” generated by the Government of Spain by publishing on Sunday afternoon the conditions for the reopening to the public of certain shops and services that will be able to return to business on Monday, May 4 when phase 0 of the coronavirus de-escalation takes effect.

22:15 FRANCE | The health authority of France has communicated today that 135 people have died due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours, totaling up to the date of 24,895 deaths related to Covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. On Saturday the Gallic authorities reported 166 deaths, while on Friday there were 218 deaths. The neighboring country thus joins countries such as Italy or the United Kingdom that this Sunday have reported a daily death toll comparable to levels when the coronavirus pandemic began.

22:05 ANDALUSIA | The Junta de Andalucía has decided to decree official mourning in the autonomous community from May 7 to 13, in tribute to the victims of the coronavirus, given the silence that the Government of Pedro Sánchez is having in this regard.

21:55 VOX | Vox spokesman in the Andalusian Parliament, Alejandro Hernández, has reproached this Sunday the president of the Board, Juanma Moreno, for the “demonstrated inability to face to date to face the enormous irresponsibility of the Government of Pedro Sánchez” in the management of the pandemic due to the health crisis of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

21:45 DESCALADA | The president of the Popular Party, Pablo Casado, has criticized the Government of Spain for having published the ministerial order in the Official State Gazette (BOE) of the conditions for the opening to the public of certain shops and services on Sunday afternoon, a day before phase 0 takes effect of the de-escalation of the measures against the coronavirus.

21:35 CATALONIA | Joan Maria Piqué, press chief of the Interior Department of the Generalitat, on which the Mossos d’Esquadra depend, calls for an armed uprising like that of 1936 so that Catalonia can become independent from Spain. While the president Quim Torra He continues to sell to the international press that his is a peace movement.

21:25 DESCALADA | Less than 24 hours after the start of the lack of confidence due to phase zero, the Government continues to apply changes to how de-escalation is going to be. The last, by way of assignment, occurred this afternoon after a conversation between the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, and the Minister of Health, Alba Vergés. The Executive will allow Catalonia to be confused by health areas and not by provinces while maintaining the provincial scope for the rest of the State.

21:15 GALICIA | Two other people who were admitted with coronaviruses at the Ferrol University Hospital Complex (CHUF) have died in the last hours. In this way, the victims of COVID-19 in Galicia rise to 567. According to reports this Sunday, sources from the Ministry of Health, it is a 74-year-old woman and an 88-year-old man who had previous pathologies.

21:05 DESCALADA | The burials and wakes se may celebrate with a maximum of 15 people in phase 1 of de-escalation if they are outdoors and 10 if they are held in closed spaces, according to the ministerial order published in the Official State Gazette (BOE). According to the new order, which comes into force this Monday, “participation in the entourage for the burial or farewell for cremation of the deceased person will be restricted in phase 1 to a maximum of 15 people, including family and friends, in addition to in his case, of the minister of cult or assimilated person of the respective confession for the practice of the funeral rites of farewell to the deceased ».

20:55 SPAIN | Portugal has just over 1,000 deaths from coronavirus, while Spain already has more than 36,000. The management of our neighboring country It has been much higher than that of the Pedro Sánchez government, but the vice president Teresa Ribera He has another explanation: “It came from the east and they are a little further west.”

20:45 SPAIN | The President of Castilla-La Mancha, Emiliano García-Page, has transferred the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, the approach that the compensation from the State to the autonomous communities Regarding the coronavirus, proportionally take into account the impact suffered in each territory.

20:35 TEST COVID-19 | The Madrid’s community has beenor the region of Spain that has performed the most PCR tests, with 278,718 tests, according to data that the Ministry of Health has provided on Sunday afternoon. According to the Executive, a total of 1,351,130 tests of this type have been carried out throughout the country.

20:25 EDUCATION | The Minister of Universities, Manuel Castells, has advocated this Sunday for use “continuous assessment” as the “best” tool for the end of the university course and discards all “face-to-face activity”

20:15 PRESS FREEDOM | The PP president, Pablo Casado, has taken advantage of this Sunday the Press Freedom Day to criticize that the coalition government “wants to persecute” those who criticize it, in the midst of the coronavirus crisis. In a comment on his personal Twitter profile, Casado has expressed the ‘popular’ commitment to freedom of expression and information.

In the # DíaDeLaLib LibertadDePrensa I want to reiterate our commitment to freedom of expression and information. It is unacceptable that the Government wants to persecute those who criticize it. Freedom is the essence of democracy and it cannot be tolerated that it is attacked or persecuted. – Pablo Casado Blanco (@pablocasado_) May 3, 2020

20:05 NETHERLANDS | The Dutch authorities have confirmed this Sunday that the country has exceeded the barrier of 5,000 deaths due to the coronavirus during the day and has estimated more than 40,000 cases since the start of the pandemic.

20:00 APPLAUSE TO SANITARIES | The collective applause has been repeated from the balconies and windows as a tribute to the health personnel and professionals who guarantee the operation of the basic services during the days of confinement.

19:55 UNITED KINGDOM | The number two of the British Government, Michael Gove, has confirmed a total of 315 deaths in the last hours from coronavirus across the country, the lowest since the end of March, to make up a total of 28,446 deaths in hospitals, residences and other centers. of attention.

19:50 ITALY | Italian Civil Protection has reported that 174 deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours and now totals 28,884 deaths from the new disease. It is the lowest daily death toll since March 9, before confinement, when 97 deaths were reported.

19:41 PORTUGAL | Portugal has registered 92 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the lowest daily growth since the pandemic was declared in the country, as reported by the Ministry of Health in a new balance collected by the newspaper ‘Publico’.

19:30 STATUS OF ALARM | The President of the Xunta, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, reiterated this Sunday his refusal to prolong the current state of alarm, in force until the next day 9, and has opted for the de-escalation to be governed by other options of “ordinary legislation” such as the General Law of Public Health, of which he has suggested that “some modification” could be made to regulate the mobility of people.

19:24 DESCALADA | The president of the Balearic Government, Francina Armengol, has ruled out the entry of Menorca and Ibiza this Monday in Phase 1 of the de-escalation, because “it would require a Ministerial order that has not been produced.”

19:16 REBROTE | The Ministry of Health will require the autonomous communities to have lists within 1.5 days of between 1.5 and two beds in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for every 10,000 inhabitants, in the event of a regrowth of coronavirus.

19:10 ASTURIAS | The President of the Principality of Asturias, the socialist Adrián Barbón, took advantage of this Sunday’s meeting by videoconference with his counterparts and with the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, to request that the opening of the research and innovation centers be brought forward, also of those who have nothing to do with work to fight the new coronavirus.

19:03 SLOVENIA | The Slovenian authorities have reported that this Sunday, and for the first time in two months, no new coronavirus positive has occurred in the last 24 hours. The Government bulletin contains 500 new tests carried out, all of them negative. Thus, the total number of infected since the beginning of the epidemic is 1,439, the same as on Saturday.

18:58 HELP | The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has argued that if they take “arbitrary measures”, when it comes to operating the hotel, bars, restaurants, there may be more than a million unemployed at the end of the year in the region, which would involve “riots”.

18:50 UNITED KINGDOM | The number two of the British Government, Michael Gove, has confirmed a total of 315 deaths in the last hours from coronavirus across the country, the lowest since the end of March, to make up a total of 28,446 deaths in hospitals, residences and other centers. of attention. The number of new cases amounts to 4,339, to make up a total of 186,599 affected.

18:34 ITALY | Italian Civil Protection has reported that 174 deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours and now totals 28,884 deaths from the new disease. It is the lowest daily death toll since March 9, before confinement, when 97 deaths were reported.

18:30 UNITED STATES | The coordinator of the White House response to the coronavirus, Dr. Deborah Birx, described this Sunday as “terribly worrying” the protests carried out last Friday in Michigan by several dozen armed men against the measures to restrict the coronavirus.

18:23 VARA | The President of the Junta de Extremadura, Guillermo Fernández Vara, has celebrated the announcement of the special non-reimbursable fund of 16,000 million euros that the President of the Government has transferred to the autonomous communities, an economic measure that he considers “a good instrument” although For the moment, he does not dare to say whether it will be enough to alleviate the economic situation in which the regional coffers will be left.

18:15 VOX | The senator of Vox for Ceuta, Yolanda Merelo, has asked the Government why coronavirus tests are not carried out on the workers of the Ifema hospital who, after its closure, return in many cases to their respective autonomous communities.

18:12 PAGE | The President of Castilla-La Mancha, Emiliano García-Page, has transferred to the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, the proposal that compensation from the State to the autonomous communities in relation to the coronavirus proportionally takes into account the impact suffered in each territory .

18:03 TRADES | The toilets of the shops that open their doors this Monday, within the framework of the beginning of phase 0 of the de-escalation of the measures against the coronavirus, will not be able to be used by customers, while the system of fingerprint signing for workers. This is reflected in the ministerial order published this Sunday in the Official State Gazette (BOE), which establishes the conditions for the opening of certain businesses and services to the public from this Monday.

17:57 PORTUGAL | Portugal has registered 92 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the lowest daily growth since the pandemic was declared in the country, as reported by the Ministry of Health in a new balance. In total, there are 1,043 deaths throughout the country after confirming 20 more deaths since the balance on Saturday, a growth of 2 percent.

17:53 BALEARES | The Ministry of Health and Consumption of the Government of the Balearic Islands will control the temperature of passengers, carriers and crew of ships that travel between the port of Ibiza and that of La Savina de Formentera, an island that enters this Monday. in phase 1 of de-escalation, as approved by the Ministry of Health.

17:50 BOE | The Official State Gazette (BOE) has published the ministerial order that will allow meetings of up to a maximum of 10 people at home and outdoors from phase 1 of the de-escalation. According to this new order, which comes into force on Monday, May 4, this limit will not apply to people living together and “collectives especially vulnerable to the disease” are excluded from these meetings.

17:05 BARBÓN | The President of the Principality of Asturias, the socialist Adrián Barbón, has shown this Sunday that the new extraordinary reconstruction fund, to deal with the crisis caused by COVID-19, is distributed based primarily on population or incidence criteria of the coronavirus.

16:58 ARMENGOL | The president of the Balearic Government, Francina Armengol, has ruled out the entry of Menorca and Ibiza this Monday in Phase 1 of the de-escalation, because “it would require a Ministerial order that has not occurred.”

16:46 MAÑUECO | The President of the Junta de Castilla y León, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, has assured that they are “puzzled” and “stupefied” in the dialogue with the Government of Spain, to whom they have asked for more effort and a “resounding” change of course and in “Depth” to reach an agreement with the political parties and the autonomous communities because the state of alarm can be a good instrument for de-escalation, but it needs to be done well and believes that there are neither “clear criteria” nor a “certain plan” of the Executive.

16:39 JUANMA MORENO | The president of the Andalusian Government, Juanma Moreno, has proposed this Sunday at the eighth meeting of the presidents’ conference to address the crisis of the Covid-19 coronavirus to initiate the lack of confinement by health districts with less than 10 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants confirmed by PCR in the last 14 days, a requirement that 25 of the 33 districts of the community would already fulfill, as well as “making flexible” the walking schedule of minors in Andalusia given that in the current section between 12 and 19 hours the maximum temperatures they are already well above 30 degrees.

16:25 FEIJÓO | The President of the Xunta, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, reiterated this Sunday his refusal to prolong the current state of alarm, in force until the next day 9, and has opted for the de-escalation to be governed by other options of “ordinary legislation” such as the General Law of Public Health, of which he has suggested that “some modification” could be made to regulate the mobility of people.

16:19 XIMO PUIG | The President of the Generalitat Valenciana, Ximo Puig, asked this Sunday for a “comprehensive specific plan” for tourism and for the ERTEs in this sector to be “made more flexible” so that only part of the workforce is reinstated. It has also advocated establishing a “single European protocol” certifying “safe destinations” to attract international tourists.

16:15 HELP | The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has asked that the return to class be reconsidered at all stages, at least 15 days before the end of the school year.

16:01 ARRIMATED | The president of Ciudadanos, Inés Arrimadas, has stated this Sunday, at the closing of the V General Assembly of the party, that Cs will learn from his successes and of the mistakes made and will succeed in re-illusion “millions of people”.

15:52 HEALING | The Ministry of Health will require the autonomous communities to have lists within five days between 1.5 and two beds in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for every 10,000 inhabitants, in the event of a coronavirus outbreak.

15:44 GONZÁLEZ LAYA | The Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, Arancha González Laya, has stated that the single command set by the central government To face the Covid-19 “it does not mean centralizing competencies or changing the autonomic model and only seeks to manage the pandemic.”

15:37 TORRA | The President of the Generalitat, Quim Torra, has reproached Pedro Sánchez this Sunday in the meeting with the presidents autonomous communities that have not responded to their request by letter to hold a bilateral meeting, which they believe is a sign of “institutional disrespect”.

15:28 PP | The PP has presented a question in Congress for the Government to explain the number of tests performed for detection of COVID-19, both the PCRs and the rapid diagnostic tests for the months of February, March and April, specified by provinces and autonomous communities.

15:20 DETAINED | The State Security Corps and Forces have detained a total of 7,073 people for breach the measures contained In the decree of the state of alarm since it was declared, on May 14, the Interior Ministry reported this Sunday. According to this balance, which runs until May 2, the proposed sanctions for noncompliance amount to 786,323.

15:13 MARÍN | The Vice President of the Andalusian Government and Minister of Tourism, Regeneration, Justice and Local Administration, Juan Marín, has considered “Common sense” than in the community Andalusian children “can not be with temperatures of 30 degrees” on the street between 12.00 and 19.00, a time slot authorized by the Government of Spain for walks of children under 14 years, accompanied by an adult .

15:12 ILLA | Salvador Illa: “The phase of de-escalation will be flexible, asymmetrical and gradual, and we will cooperate with the autonomous communities.”

15:06 ILLA | The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, values ​​the figures on the pandemic released today by the Ministry: «This week we have fulfilled the goal of reducing cases to 1% [ha quedado en en 0,99%]». “The state of alarm is essential in the de-escalation phase,” says Salvador Illa.

15:03 IBERIA | Iberia will perform serological tests on all its employees to detect the coronavirus and prevent contagion. This initiative is part of a Comprehensive Safety and Hygiene Plan The company has designed in collaboration with Quirónsalud and the workers’ representatives to provide all its employees with an advanced level of protection against COVID-19.

14:58 MONTERO | The Minister Spokesperson, María Jesús Montero, assures that to date health spending has been shielded and treasury problems have been avoided during the pandemic: «The autonomous communities have received 115,887 million euros, the highest number in history. The income reduction due to the crisis has had no impact ». According to their data, this has meant 9,500 million more for governments.

14:56 MACHIST VIOLENCE | The Popular Parliamentary Group (GPP) has requested, through a Proposal not of Law (PNL) to his debate in the Equality Commission, that a new specific program for victims of gender violence be incorporated into the 2018-2021 Housing Plan in order to provide immediately accessible housing for victims of gender violence during confinement due to the COVID-19 crisis.

14:48 POPE FRANCIS | The Pope has vindicated the figure of the priests and doctors who have given “their lives” to assist the sick of Covid-19. “I think of other pastors who care about the good of the people, the doctors. There is talk of doctors, of what they do, but it must be taken into account that 154 doctors have died in Italy alone, in an act of service. May the example of these shepherds, priests and medical pastors, help us to take care of the holy faithful people of God, “said the Pontiff.

14:45 HELP | The President of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has asked the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, transfer the videoconferences with the regional presidents on Saturdays, to report after agreeing, and that the announced reimbursable fund does not count towards the deficit.

14:42 PRESS CONFERENCE | The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, and the Minister of Labor, Maria Jesus Montero, appear from Moncloa to report on the meeting held by the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, with the regional presidents to discuss the new measures of the de-escalation plan for confinement due to the coronavirus. You can follow it live here.

14:33 HAIRDRESSING | Hairdressers and beauty salons will open this Monday, May 4, with an avalanche of appointment requests, made in advance, mandatory use of masks, disposable towels, without magazines or newspapers and with a safety distance between people of two meters, although some do not guarantee their opening to maximize the preparation of their spaces.

14:30 URKULLU | The Lehendakari, Iñigo Urkullu, has formally asked President Pedro Sánchez this Sunday to reformulate «The management model for this crisis», caused by the coronavirus, and “to rethink the application of the exceptionality legislation”, that is, the State of Alarm, to move on to implement ordinary legality in order to “guarantee public health and the gradual return to institutional normality ».

14:24 ARMY | The military deployed in the operation Balmis against the coronavirus intervene this Sunday in 41 locations, where, among other things, they will disinfect infrastructures such as 14 nursing homes, a medicalized hotel and eleven health centers.

14:20 PAGE | The President of Castilla-La Mancha, Emiliano García-Page, has conveyed to the Prime Minister that the compensation from the State to the autonomous communities in relation to the coronavirus take into account proportionally the impact suffered in each territory.

14:16 SMEs | The organization of SMEs and self-employed SOS Pymes Coronavirus has denounced “chaos and uncertainty” which is causing the delay in the publication of the regulations in the Official State Gazette (BOE) on the phases and indications of de-escalation.

14:08 ERC | The Vice President of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, has stated that austerity cannot be the reaction to the crisis caused by the coronavirus: “This time there will be no reduction in spending by the Generalitat”. “It would be absolutely detrimental to face this situation with the recipe for austerity, if not quite the opposite,” he defended in an interview with the ‘Ara’ newspaper.

14:00 SYMPTOMS | Headache or severe headache has been detected as a warning symptom of having COVID-19 and patients who suffer migraine and know how to recognize this pain have reported peaks of special intensity, which could indicate that they may have had coronavirus without knowing it.

13:51 KINGS | The kings have talked this Sunday with hospital officials from the two communities most affected by the coronavirus pandemic, Madrid and Catalonia, to know details of how their situation evolves in the face of the so-called de-escalation.

13:43 ARRESTED | Possible case of sexist violence in Santa Cruz de Tenerife. The Local Police have arrested a 45-year-old man as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of gender violence, by stabbing and injuring seriously a 36 year old woman. At the moment the link between the two people is unknown.

13:25 TEZANOS | The Constitutional Commission of Congress, chaired by the socialist Patxi López, will decide this Monday whether to urgently quote the president of the Sociological Research Center (CIS), José Félix Tezanos, even if by videoconference, to explain his latest survey and that controversial question that hinted at the possibility of controlling the media to avoid hoaxes.

13:17 GARAMENDI | The President of the CEOE, Antonio Garamendi, considers it “very difficult” that the Spanish economy can grow 6.8% in 2021, as estimated the Government in the Stability Plan sent to Brussels, since it would imply a recovery rate “very close to that of a fall”.

13:13 FEIJOO | The President of the Xunta, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, has criticized the “Disproportionate use” of the state of alarm and has suggested that “there is ordinary legislation” to carry out the de-escalation.

13:05 MASS IN ALCALÁ | Spain begins its process of lack of confidence. However, thousands of families have been broken by the pandemic. The loved ones of the more than 36,000 deceased could not say goodbye to them as they would have liked. Therefore, this funeral is held to honor the victims. You can follow him live here.

13:02 SIMÓN | The Ministry of Health ensures that in Ceuta there are 141 people who have overcome the coronavirus … but there are only 101 infected in total. Fernando Simón, director of the Center for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies, has assumed the errors in the data, has admitted that the cured data is ‘inflated’ And he assured that they are working to adjust the figures: “We are going to try not to hide information.”

12:53 FIELD | The Minister of Justice, Juan Carlos Campo, has assured that there will be telematic trials in Spain and has asked “Generosity on everyone’s part” so that August is a working month in the courts. In an interview in Diario de Cádiz, Campo asked attorneys and attorneys “to put the interests of citizens before their own interests” to solve “their problems.”

12:45 BALANCE SHEET RUSSIA | The Russian authorities have confirmed a total of 10,633 new cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours in the country, a daily record of contagions due to a pandemic that has already yielded more than 130,000 cases and a total of 1,280 deaths across the country.

12:37 TEODORO GARCÍA EGEA | The PP has “all options open” for the vote next week in Congress for a new extension of the alarm state for another fifteen days, since he believes that “the priority” must be saving lives, but the only plan of the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, cannot be to maintain an “all-powerful” power.

12:28 MORENO | The President of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, has claimed this Sunday to the Major Government participation in the elaboration of the deconfusion plan, since with a “climate of confidence, the recovery will be faster”.

12:20 SPANISH COMPANIES | The consulting firm Deloitte has carried out a survey during the second half of April, Co Survey Covid-19: Transport, Hospitality and Services ’, which gathers the opinions of a group of sector executives on the current situation that Spain is going through. 90% of these respondents agree that government management during the pandemic has been “poor” or “insufficient”.

12:11 SENATE | The Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, will attend the full Senate this Tuesday, May 5 the first control session in this Chamber that he has attended since the state of alarm was decreed in the country due to the coronavirus. In it you will have to answer to the PP about your absence in the General Commission of the Autonomous Communities.

12:03 RENTALS | Small and medium-sized companies demand the suspension of rent payments, which are suffocating a group that needs a break after almost two months have passed since the proclamation of alarm state I force them to shut down their businesses.

11:55 EL CORTE INGLÉS | El Corte Inglés will distribute food dishes prepared at home through the Deliveroo platform, as reported by both companies, who noted that this initiative will initially be launched in Madrid, Vigo, A Coruña, Barcelona, ​​Malaga and Marbella.

11:46 SELF-EMPLOYED | The self-employed organization UPTA warns that there will be sectors that will lose 90% of their income this year due to the coronavirus. In a statement released this Sunday, the association that Eduardo Abad presides highlights the photography and video sector, which will lose 400 million euros in turnover.

11:38 TERRACES | The fourth vice president and minister for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, Teresa Ribera, has opted for expand the terraces of the hospitality industry, faced with the need for greater social distancing, although “not at the cost of the sidewalks but of the cars.”

11:30 PP | The Government of Pedro Sánchez approved on April 28 its controversial plan for de-escalation in the coronavirus crisis. Despite this, this agreement was not published in the Official State Gazette (BOE) and Minister Reyes Maroto assured that it had not been approved and that it was only informative. The PP will ask for explanations.

11:22 AUTONOMY MEETING | The Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, has informed the presidents of the autonomous communities this Sunday of the “co-governance” procedure for the relaxation of the confinement measures against Covid-19, as well as the economic measures that it announced this Saturday.

11:14 DATA EXPANSION | The coronavirus has already claimed the lives of 36,097 people in Spain. The Ministry of Health reports this Sunday, May 3, a total of 25,264 deaths, but excludes from the calculation the total figures provided by the Community of Madrid and Catalonia, which notify deaths by a different counting system and throws a much higher number. There is only one day left for the official start of ‘phase 0’, the first stage of unconfinement.

11:06 BIG BANK | The five big Spanish banks (Santander, BBVA, CaixaBank, Bankia and Sabadell) have reduced its workforce by 935 people and its network of offices in 125 branches during the first quarter of 2020.

11:03 DATA | In the absence of the official document that the Ministry of Health publishes daily, the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, has advanced to the regional presidents who 164 people have died in the last 24 hours due to coronavirus in Spain.

10:58 URKULLU | The Government of the Basque Country has approved three items for 325,000 euros to subsidize projects with the aim of “recovering victims of the Civil War forever” in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

10:50 MONTESINOS | The Deputy Secretary of Communication of the PP and deputy for Malaga, Pablo Montesinos, has criticized the “drift” of the President of the Government of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, y ha asegurado que «parece que el único plan que tiene es un estado de alarma permanente».

10:41 CATEDRÁTICO | Carlos Flores Juberías es doctor en Derecho por la Universidad de Valencia, con Premio Extraordinario, así como Licenciado en Ciencias Políticas por la UNED. Desde 2013 es catedrático en Derecho Constitucional en la misma universidad. Asegura en una entrevista en OKDIARIO que «el Supremo tiene que abordar los excesos del Gobierno con el estado de alarma». Puedes leerla aquí.

10:33 GALICIA | La Xunta permitirá que los ayuntamientos celebren mercados locales de productos agroalimentarios de proximidad a partir del próximo lunes, 4 de mayo, aunque «siempre bajo estrictas condiciones de seguridad».

10:25 GERIATRAS | Los médicos de Geriatría piden que las residencias de ancianos se equipen con los medios adecuados para afrontar una segunda ola de afectados por coronavirus. A pesar de que el vicepresidente primero del Gobierno, Pablo Iglesias, anunció oficialmente que asumía la responsabilidad de las residencias, los avances en esta materia son prácticamente nulos.

10:16 DELEGACIONES DEL GOBIERNO | Las delegaciones y subdelegaciones del Gobierno de España han recibido durante este fin de semana 14,5 millones de mascarillas, de las que 6 millones se repartirán en los nodos de transporte, 7 millones a los ayuntamientos y las restantes, 1,5 millones, a entidades sociales en los territorios, según ha informado el Ministerio de Política Territorial y Función Pública.

10:08 SÁNCHEZ MIENTE | Pedro Sánchez no deja de mentir: España no es el octavo, ni el quinto país del mundo en número de test si se tiene en cuenta la gravedad del coronavirus en cada nación. Realmente España ocupa el puesto 31 en número de test ponderado por el volumen de contagios de la población. Porque lo cierto es que, si se renuncia a hacer un cribado general de la ciudadanía y sólo se busca un estudio estadístico, entonces lo más razonable es ponderar ese indicador por el número de contagiados, de forma que el dato se amolde a la gravedad de la situación. Y España, en ese indicador, se desploma hasta la posición 31, tal y como demuestra el estudio elaborado por el diputado de Vox y médico Juan Luis Steegman.

10:00 TORRA | El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, ha defendido salir de la crisis generada por el coronavirus «sin ningún tipo de recorte», sino con políticas sociales fuertes y con buenos salarios, también para los empleados de los servicios básicos.

09:52 TERRAZAS AL 50% | El Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez ha decidido este sábado ampliar del 30% al 50% la ocupación máxima de las terrazas de los restaurantes y establecimientos del sector de la hostelería una vez que se active la fase 1 de la desescalada de las medidas adoptadas en el marco de la crisis del coronavirus, prevista para el lunes 11 de mayo.

09:44 BALANCE ALEMANIA | Alemania ha vuelto a registrar menos de un centenar de fallecidos diarios por coronavirus aunque el número de casos ha rebasado ya los 162.000, según el último balance de este domingo emitido por el Instituto Robert Koch, la agencia gubernamental alemana encargada del seguimiento de las enfermedades contagiosas en el país.

09:35 11 DE MAYO | El Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez permitirá reuniones de hasta un máximo de diez personas a partir de la fase 1 de la desescalada, según han informado fuentes del Ejecutivo. Durante estas reuniones, las personas deberán guardar siempre la distancia social de dos metros y mantener siempre las medidas de higiene establecidas.

09:26 CULTURA | La Red de Museos Municipales de Madrid, dependiente del Área de Cultura, Turismo y Deporte, comienza hoy un ciclo de visitas virtuales a sus colecciones, que son patrimonio de todos los madrileños, una iniciativa con la que se pretende incrementar la oferta cultural que el Ayuntamiento de Madrid pone a disposición de todos los ciudadanos para su deleite en estos momentos de confinamiento.

09:17 PLAN DE DESESCALADA | El Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez aprobó el pasado martes 28 de marzo el Plan de desescalada o de ‘Transición hacia una Nueva Normalidad’ en la crisis del coronavirus. Lo hizo, según consta en la referencia del Consejo de Ministros, a través de un «acuerdo» de este órgano colegiado y a propuesta del ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa. However, este «acuerdo» no fue publicado en el Boletín Oficial del Estado (BOE), lo que permite al Ejecutivo ir improvisando sobre la marcha en la aplicación de dicho plan (y sus cuatro fases), recurriendo para ello a sucesivas órdenes del ministro de Sanidad.

09:10 GLOBAL BALANCE | The global coronavirus pandemic has already left an approximate total of 3.428.425 contagios y el número de fallecidos es de 243.832, según el balance actualizado a este domingo por la universidad estadounidense Johns Hopkins. Un día más, Estados Unidos sigue siendo el epicentro mundial de la pandemia, con un ritmo de crecimiento situado de nuevo en los 30.000 casos diarios y ya por encima de los 1.133.000 positivos.

09:01 CACEROLADA | Las protestas contra el «Gobierno de los bulos» de Pedro Sánchez y Pablo Iglesias se multiplican en toda España. Ayer por la tarde tarde, con una doble cacerolada convocada a través de las redes sociales: la primera a las 7 de la tarde y la segunda a las 9, tras los aplausos a los profesionales sanitarios que luchan contra la pandemia del coronavirus.

08:53 BALANCE CHINA | El Ministerio de Salud de China ha anunciado este domingo que se han registrado dos nuevos de casos de coronavirus en el país, uno de ellos de transmisión local en la provincia china de Shanxi, y el otro procedente del extranjero en Shanghái. Las autoridades han informado de que no se ha producido ninguna muerte a causa de la Covid-19, por lo que el número de fallecidos por la pandemia en el país asiático se ha mantenido en 4.633, mientras que los contagios se han situado en 82.877.

08:45 ESTADO DE ALARMA | Un estado de alarma muy bien aprovechado. Eso es lo que ha conseguido Pedro Sánchez, que, lejos de utilizarlo para hacer test masivos a la población, lo ha aprovechado para crear puestos masivos: en concreto, 14 direcciones y subdirecciones netas nuevas.

08:37 ACCIDENTE EN BOLIVIA | Seis personas han muerto, entre ellas cuatro españoles, en un accidente de avioneta que ha tenido lugar este sábado durante un vuelo humanitario de repatriación cerca de la ciudad boliviana de Trinidad. Según ha informado la Fuerza Aérea Boliviana (BAV) en un comunicado, entre los fallecidos se encuentran dos militares y cuatro pasajeros españoles que iban a ser repatriados en una avioneta que se dirigía a la ciudad de Santa Cruz.

08:30 MATERIAL SANITARIO | La noticia del día es que el Ministerio de Sanidad ha comprado material sanitario a una empresa con «dirección desconocida». Salvador Illa no sólo ha comprado un millón de hisopos para extraer muestras de Covid-19 a una empresa, MJ Steps, de la que dice desconocer tanto su dirección como su número de NIF. El instituto Nacional de Gestión Sanitaria (Ingesa) también ha adquirido a la misma empresa 10 respiradores de fabricación china, del modelo SH300, por un precio total de 468.300 euros (IVA incluido).

Buenos días. Hoy es domingo 3 de mayo, Día de la Madre y nuevo día de confinamiento en España por la crisis del coronavirus. Eso sí, es la segunda jornada con medidas de desescalada que nos permiten salir a pasear o hacer deporte en determinadas franjas horarias. Ayer se registraron aglomeraciones en varias ciudades por esas medidas de desconfinamiento. Veremos si hoy baja el número de runners y deportistas que inundaron el sábado España. Ayer Sánchez también anuncio nuevas medidas: a partir del 11 de mayo abrirán las terrazas al 50% de ocupación y se permitirán las reuniones en domicilios de hasta 10 personas.