Number of covid-19 infections grows in St. Petersburg after the European Championship

07/07/2021 at 5:12 PM CEST

The Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, Tatiana Gólikova, confirmed this Wednesday an increase in coronavirus infections in Saint Petersburg after the Eurocopa, but affirmed that the situation is “controlled“.

“Despite the fact that the organizers of the European Championship tried to comply with the restrictive measures, the citizens could not comply with them strictly in the heat of the emotions. We are currently observing an increase in infections in the city, but we control the situation, “he said.

Golikova pointed out in a virtual meeting with the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, that the federal authorities and the Administration of Saint Petersburg “are making an effort to apply the whole spectrum of measures necessary to stop this growth.”

The Eurocup in Saint Petersburg, which hosted six matches in the first phase and one in the quarterfinals, was attended by more than 150,000 spectators, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitri Chernishenko reported on Monday.

The former capital of the tsars has suffered since June, coinciding with the start of the Eurocup, the siege of the third wave of covid-19. The culprit is the Indian strain, much more deadly than the Chinese.

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently justified that Saint Petersburg had been one of the venues for the Eurocup despite the advance of the pandemic with the obligation to “fulfill the commitments assumed as a State to organize these important sporting events.”

Regarding the general epidemic situation in Russia, the prime minister pointed out that this “continues to be quite tense”, when noting an increase of 17% in infections compared to the previous week.

“However, the rate of infections has slowed slightly, since in previous weeks infections grew by 24.4%,” he said.

Regarding the vaccination campaign, he highlighted that in the last week almost twice as many people were vaccinated as the previous week.

“In total, almost 27 million people have been vaccinated with the first component. Of these, 18.5 million have already been vaccinated with both components,” he said.

Gólikova gave a boost to the health management of the Moscow authorities, the main focus of covid-19 in Russia, by noting “some reduction” in the number of new daily cases.

“This has been possible thanks to the restrictive measures applied and an increase in the rate of vaccination of the population, measures that, in our opinion, must be continued.“, He said.

According to the health authorities, in the last day 23,962 cases of coronavirus were detected, with which the total number of infected since the beginning of the pandemic rose to 5,682,634 in Russia.

Russia is the fifth country in the world by number of registered infections, after the United States, India, Brazil and France.

The worsening epidemic situation has led the Moscow authorities and a number of entities of the Russian Federation to decree mandatory vaccination for people working in risk sectors.