Authorities noted that the number of Americans infected with coronavirus is likely to be 10 times higher than confirmed cases

It is likely that the number of Americans infected with coronavirus be 10 times higher to the number of confirmed cases, said Thursday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, in English).

“Our best estimate now is that for every case that is reported there are actually 10 other infections,” said the CDC director, Robert Redfield, at a telephone press conference.

This calculation has been extracted after examine blood samples across the country looking for the presence of antibodies from the new coronavirus.

In this sense, Redfield specified that they have seen that, for each confirmed case of COVID-19, 10 people had antibodies.

Currently, there are about 2.3 million cases detected in the United States, according to the CDC, and with this new estimate they could amount to 23 million. The Johns Hopkins University brings the number of confirmed infections to more than 2.4 million.

“This virus causes a lot asymptomatic infection“The traditional approach of looking for symptomatic disease and diagnosing it obviously underestimates the total number of infections,” added the official.

These data assume that Between 5 and 8 percent of the population would have contracted the virus, so that the vast majority of Americans would still be susceptible to contracting COVID-19 not being immune.

“A significant majority of the American public, probably greater than 90 percent of the public American remains susceptible, “he warned.

Redfield further explained that the increase in cases among youth It is the main cause of the increase in infections in parts of the south and west of the country.

In that sense, Redfiel urged citizens to take precautions to minimize the spread of the virus:

“The most powerful tool to combat the coronavirus that we have is the social distance. This means maintaining a physical distance of at least six feet in public, wearing face shields, and following the handwashingHe recalled.

With information from .