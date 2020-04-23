The number of deaths caused by covid-19 in Brazil has doubled every five days. In the United States, this duplication occurs every six days, and in Italy and Spain, every eight days. The data appears in the last technical note of MonitoraCovid-19, a Fiocruz system that groups data about the new coronavirus pandemic, and reveals the speed with which the epidemic is spreading in Brazil.

“Our situation today is worse than that of Italy, Spain and the United States. Therefore, the number of deaths is doubling in a shorter period of time,” said epidemiologist Diego Xavier, a researcher at the Institute of Communication and Information in Health (Icict), from Fiocruz, and one of those responsible for the work. In addition to epidemiologists, geographers and statisticians from Icict / Fiocruz, they have been working with the tool to produce analyzes on the progress of the disease.

“The death data are more reliable than the case data to measure the progress of the epidemic,” explained Xavier. “This is because, in the case of death, even the diagnosis that was not made during the patient’s clinical evolution can be investigated. In addition, the clinical situation of the patient who dies is more evident, when compared to cases that may be asymptomatic. and light. “

The technical note also warns of the interiorization of the epidemic, which is reaching the smallest municipalities in the country at an accelerated rate. Among the municipalities with more than 500 thousand inhabitants, all of them already have cases of the disease. In those with a population between 50 thousand and 100 thousand inhabitants, 59.6% have cases. 25.8% of the municipalities with a population between 20 thousand and 50 thousand, 11.1% of those with a population between 10 thousand and 20 thousand inhabitants and 4.1% of the municipalities with a population up to 10 thousand inhabitants have covid-19 patients.

For the epidemiologist, the decision to suspend social isolation in municipalities that have no registered cases of the disease is extremely reckless, especially at a time of increasing the speed of the spread of the disease. “They are making a very risky decision,” he said. The researcher recalled that, even if there is no official record, the disease may already be circulating.

In addition, he points out, smaller cities are linked to larger ones, and it is inevitable that the virus will reach them. “As the disease progresses to the interior and reaches smaller cities, the demand for more specialized health services, such as ICUs and respirators, also grows”, he says. “Only that these smaller municipalities, for the most part, do not have these health resources, so they will have to send their patients to larger centers, which already have beds, equipment and health personnel in a difficult situation”, warned Xavier.

With 14,000 inhabitants, two confirmed cases and one death, Santa Branca, in the interior of São Paulo, was until yesterday the smallest city in São Paulo with the highest incidence of coronavirus. Until Tuesday, 239 municipalities in the interior of São Paulo (out of a total of 645) had already registered cases of the disease. Most had only one infection record, according to data released by the government of the State of São Paulo.

The mayor of Santa Branca, Celso Simão Leite (PSDB), says that the virus does not circulate in the small town of Vale do Paraíba. “These cases are not ours, even though they live here.” He said that the two people who contracted the virus are a couple who have lived in Santa Branca for a long time, but, according to the mayor, the infection happened in a hospital in São Paulo, where the 71-year-old woman was undergoing cancer treatment. She ended up dying. “The husband has returned to Santa Branca and is in strict quarantine.”

According to the mayor, the burial took place in the local cemetery, with a closed coffin and the presence of a few family members, in a quick ceremony. “It didn’t last half an hour and all the care was taken, but in a small town, used to the traditional wake, this is shocking.” Leite says that there is pressure for the reopening of trade and the return of tourists, but maintains the quarantine with support from the majority of the population.

“The city has a hospital with four beds equipped with respirators, but urgent cases go to the reference hospital, in Jacareí, 15 kilometers away,” says Leite. Yesterday, all the beds were unoccupied, which he attributes to the fear of the coronavirus. “Our average hospital attendance has dropped from 190 to 20 patients a day. Out of fear, people only come to the hospital as a last resort.” / COLLABORATED JOSÉ MARIA TOMAZELA

See too:

From walker, 99-year-old war veteran raises millions for British public health

.