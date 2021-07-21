Numancia will host Atlético with just four days of work

The Atlético de Madrid will play the first friendly of the summer on Friday. It will be in El Burgo de Osma, at 7 p.m., inside the Jesús Gil Memorial, in front of the Numantia.

The rojiblanco team will arrive at the meeting with few players from the first team. Even less after the injury of Savic, the first of the summer, which leaves Beautiful mario as the only central available for the appointment.

And if Atlético will arrive conditioned by the absence in this stretch of the preseason of their internationals, so will the Numantia. And not for lack of troops, but because the Sorians will face the League champion with only four days of training.

The red box, which this year will compete in the Second RFEF, returned to work on Monday, so they will not have much rhythm for the clash against the mattress box, which will have many homegrown players in the eleven and also in the call.

Under the orders of Diego Martinez, Numancia have started the preseason with these players: the goalkeepers Ximo Miralles, Jara and Toni Varea; the defenders Lillo, Borja San Emeterio, Borja Vicent, Jaume Pol, Alex Cortijo, Óscar de Frutos y Ceínos; midfielders Mateo Arellano, Cotán, Juampa Barros and Pablo Muñoz; and the forwards Diego Suárez, Tamayo, Ballarín, Agüero and Allyson.

In addition, the homegrown players who are with the first team are: Daniel Fernández, Raúl Hernández, David Sanz, Marcos Gil, Ebri, Mario Otero and Sergio Martínez.