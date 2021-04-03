Numancia take home three points after defeating Compostela 1-2

04/03/2021 at 7:38 PM CEST

The Numantia achieved a victory against Compostela by 1-2 during their first duel of the Second Phase of Second B, which took place this Saturday in the Municipal Stadium Vero Boquete de San Lázaro. After the result obtained, the team from Soria is third with 28 points at the end of the match and the Compostela fifth with 25 points in the locker after the game.

The game started in a positive way for him Numantia, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a goal Asier Benito, thus ending the first half with the result of 0-1.

In the second half came the goal for the Soriano team, who put more land in between through a goal from Moha sanhaji in the 69th minute. Compostela thanks to a goal from Soto just before the final whistle, specifically in 90, ending the confrontation with a final score of 1-2.

The technician of the Compostela, Yago Iglesias, gave entry to the field to Rodriguez, Gabri Palmás, Axel and Shot replacing Saro, Juampa, Miki and Pablo Antas, while on the part of the Numantia, Alex Huerta replaced Tony gabarre, Jose Fran, Andres Garcia and Of fruits by Asier Benito, Tamayo, Cotan and Slight.

The referee showed two yellow cards. Locals saw one of them (Brais Abelaneda) and those of the visiting team saw a card, specifically Cotan.

With this result, the Compostela remains with 25 points and the Numantia it rises to 28 points.

On the second day the Compostela will play against him Marino Luanco away from home, while the Numantia will face the Racing Ferrol in his fiefdom.

Data sheetCompostela:Pato Guillén, Álvaro Casas, Soto, Jimmy, Saro (Rodriguez, min.61), Bicho, Josiño, Pablo Antas (Baleato, min.71), Brais Abelaneda, Juampa (Gabri Palmás, min.61) and Miki (Axel, min.71)Numantia:Ximo Miralles, Castro, Borja López, Aguirre, Lillo Castellano, Cotán (Andrés García, min.91), Fran Manzanara, Menudo (De Frutos, min.91), Moha Sanhaji, Tamayo (Jose Fran, min.80) and Asier Benito (Tony Gabarre, min.67)Stadium:Municipal Stadium Vero Boquete de San LázaroGoals:Asier Benito (0-1, min. 44), Moha Sanhaji (0-2, min. 69) and Soto (1-2, min. 90)