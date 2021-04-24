Numancia receives Compostela

04/24/2021 at 12:21 PM CEST

Next Sunday at 12:00 the match of the fourth day of the Second Phase of Second B will be played, which will face the Numantia and to Compostela in the New Los Pajaritos.

The Numantia looks forward to recovering points in the match that corresponds to the fourth day after suffering a defeat against him Sports in the previous match by a result of 2-1. Since the beginning of the season, the hosts have won two of the three games played so far with a figure of 29 goals in favor and 18 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Compostela had to settle for a 1-1 draw against the Langreo during his last game, so he comes to the game with the pretense of keeping all three points this time. To date, of the three matches that the team has played in the Second Phase of Second B, it has won zero of them and accumulates a figure of 19 goals conceded against 22 in favor.

Regarding the results at home, the Numantia He knew how to defend his goal in his only home match in the Second Phase of Second B. At home, the Compostela had to settle for a draw in their only away meeting.

In reference to the situation of both teams in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Second B, we can see that the locals are ahead with an advantage of four points with respect to the Numantia. At this time, the Numantia it has 31 points and is in third position. For their part, the visitors have 27 points and occupy the fifth position in the competition.