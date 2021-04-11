Numancia B and Jupiter Leonés do not find the goal and share the points (0-0)

04/10/2021 at 10:12 PM CEST

The Numantia and the Leonese Jupiter tied at zero in the match held this Saturday in the Francisco Rubio Garcés Sports City. The Numantia B came wanting to return to the path of victory after losing the last game to him Athletic Christ by a score of 2-0. Regarding the visiting team, the Leonese Jupiter they were defeated 0-2 in the last game they played against the Segovian Gymnastics. After the result obtained, the Soriano team is fifth after the end of the match, while the Leonese Jupiter is sixth.

In the first half, none of the teams was right in the face of the goal, so the first 45 minutes ended with the same result of 0-0.

Neither team was lucky to score in the second half and therefore regulation time ended with the score 0-0.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Numantia B gave entrance to Vazquez, Alvarez, Sergio Y Of the pine for Pablo Muñoz, Ebrahima, gentleman Y Beñat González, Meanwhile he Leonese Jupiter gave entrance to Lucas rodriguez, Abbot, Llabres Y Borge for Diego Diaz, Weeding, Perch Y Alvarez.

The referee showed a yellow card to Leonese Jupiter (Perch), while the home team did not see any.

At the moment, the Numantia he gets 40 points and the Leonese Jupiter with 36 points.

The next day of the competition will face the Numantia B at home against At. Astorga, Meanwhile he Leonese Jupiter will face in his fief before the Burgos Promises.

Data sheetNumantia B:Toni, Dani Ceinos, Sergio, Mario Muro, Ibai, Fernandez, Beñat González (Del Pino, min.90), Pablo Muñoz (Vázquez, min.62), Radjel, Ebrahima (Álvarez, min.76) and Hidalgo (Sergio, min. min.76)Leonese Jupiter:Rodríguez, Gonzalez, Manso, Lauture, Álvarez (Borge, min.87), Romano, Escarda (Abad, min.59), Diego Díaz (Lucas Rodriguez, min.59), Abel De Prado, Percan (Llabres, min.77 ) and FernandezStadium:Francisco Rubio Garcés Sports CityGoals:0-0