Nulocore, the kitchen table that transforms into a foosball table and game table | Life

There is no need to fill the house with tables to eat, play, or telecommute. One is more than enough …

It would not occur to anyone to eat at a foosball table, and it also seems very difficult to play board games. But there is nothing that cannot be fixed with a modular design.

Nulocore Dining Foosball Table is a kitchen table that transforms into foosball, game table, telework table, and much more. A really practical multifunctional design.

In this video you can see how it works. You only need a few seconds to do the transformation (something more in the case of table football):

As we see, Nulocore Dining Foosball Table is actually a table that has two surfaces. The upper one is used for eating, or as a conventional living room table.

This surface is removable. If you turn it over, it becomes a card table to play poker.

If you extract this surface you can play board games at the bottom of the table. As there is a 15 centimeter wooden barrier around the game table, it is ideal for roll the dice without them falling to the ground.

A series of magnetic accessories they are attached to the edge of the table. They allow to place the drink, a tray with appetizers, the dice, etc.

There is also a complement as a tray, to place the laptop and be able to telework. And even a wireless charger for your mobile.

Finally can be turned into a table football, although it is a slightly more laborious process because the handles that hold the players must be screwed to the table. But it only takes a few minutes.

Nulocore Dining Foosball Table It has already been funded on KickStarter, multiplying its budget by 10.

It is available in eight types of woods and colors, to match any decoration in the kitchen, living room, etc.

You can still get it at a price of 253 euros, which is surprisingly cheap considering it includes the foosball and the card board, but not the accessories.