Nuggets star Nikola Jokic: “I feel very frustrated”

Denver nuggets He has stayed this last morning on the brink of his elimination from the NBA 2021 Playoffs after falling in the third game of the Western Conference Semifinals eliminator against Phoenix Suns by 116-102 (leaving the almost final 3-0 in the aggregate of the series), and wasting a performance for the memory of his star Nikola Jokic.

The Serbian center became the third player in NBA history, after Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Wilt Chamberlain, to achieve a 30-20-10 playoff performance (32 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists for ‘The Joker ‘). Despite this, Jokic himself was very unhappy with himself after the game:

“I’m frustrated with myself. I haven’t played at the top of my basketball, especially when it comes to shooting. I missed too many shots. It would be a lot easier for the team if I managed to score. Of course, the Suns are making it very difficult for me. that, “said Nikola Jokic.

The Nuggets star finished the game 13 of 29 in shooting from the field (44.8% TC), 1 of 6 in triples (16.7% T3) and 5 of 9 in free throws (55.6% TL), and considered his game ” more horrible than historical. “

Nikola Jokic goes off for the 3rd 30+ point, 20+ rebound, 10+ assist triple-double in #NBAPlayoffs history. – 32 pts

20 REB

10 AST pic.twitter.com/q8MnTd057M – NBA (@NBA) June 12, 2021

The MVP, against history

There has never been a 3-0 downfall in the history of the NBA playoffs. Only three times did they manage to equalize the tie and force the seventh game (Knicks in 1951, Blazers in 2003, and the Nuggets themselves in 1994). There’s a first time for everything, and Denver has the recently named MVP of the Season in its ranks.

With the tie against the Los Angeles Clippers in the Orlando bubble in memory (where these Nuggets managed to rally 3-1 down), the Michael Malone-led franchise hopes to go down in history again.