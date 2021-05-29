Nuggets spoil despite Damian Lillard’s negative day

Things have changed a lot since the last game and may change more in the following. The Nuggets have definitely shown themselves already, and it is understood in the absence of Jamal Murray, as a fickle team and these Blazers in front of them, having changed the rotation to adjust to what the body asks of the opponents, are tough. In Portland’s second game, the fourth overall of this first-round series, the push that the Colorado players have taken is unsportsmanlike whistling. The distance was reduced in the garbage minutes and in the previous ones, with regular players but already playing for fun. In just half an hour the appointment was closed and that, in a team of the spirit and hunger of Denver, is a problem. The games are lost and they count in the same way if it is by one or by forty-one, but the image remains and that of the painting directed by Mike Malone, whom the cameras caught even yawning at a moment in the second half, is very negative.

They did not take advantage of the bad day of Damian Lillard, who closed the session with 1/10 in shots although he was more favored in other aspects such as rebounds or assists. He got unhinged with the pressure from Campazzo and found no comfortable shooting positions, in addition to not having the magic in complicated shots that he usually puts even if they are, complicated. But there were bodyguards. Norman Powell shows why he was traded for Trent, who shone in the bubble: 29 points and only four missed shots. McCollum, Anthony and a Nurkic everywhere, other keys for the pupils of the questioned Terry Stotts.

The Nuggets held up somewhat in the first half. The two teams were comfortable with triples if the streaks were distributed, but the intensity in defense was very uneven. It is an aspect that Malone highlighted in the subsequent press conference, since it was not explained that it was necessary to put more intensity on players knowing that we are in the final phase of the season. There was laziness and the dominance of the zones also belonged to Portland although they had fewer total rebounds.