DENVER (AP) – The Denver Nuggets said they closed their training center after two team members traveling to Orlando tested positive for coronavirus this weekend. A third person tested positive this week.

All three are asymptomatic, the Nuggets reported Tuesday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski report confirmed.

The 35 members of the travel group include players, coaches and staff.

Also Tuesday, New Orleans Pelicans general manager David Griffin said three players on the team tested positive for COVID-19 and will remain in quarantine until tests show the feasibility of rejoining the team’s activity. without infecting others.

It is unclear whether the Nuggets will reopen their facilities before they travel to Orlando on July 7 to resume the season that was interrupted in mid-March due to the virus that has claimed the lives of more than 128,000 people in the United States.

The 22 teams that will resume the season on July 30 returned to their training centers last week. Players, coaches and employees have been subjected to continuous testing as they prepare to restart the campaign.

A week ago, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic, one of four players who average 20 points and 19 rebounds, tested positive for the virus while in Serbia.

Team coach Michael Malone recently revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19 and that he believes he became infected in March.

On July 30, when the season returns at ESPN’s Wide World Sports complex at Disney, the Nuggets will be 43-22, a game and a half behind the Los Angeles Clippers, who are second, and with game. and a half ahead of Utah, which ranks fourth in the postseason fight within the Western Conference