Nuggets melt in Phoenix as Suns lead 1-0

The Nuggets of Nikola Jokic and Facundo Campazzo melted in the second half of the first match of their series against the Phoenix suns Y lost by 122-105 in a meeting in which Chris Paul had his first double-double of the playoffs, with 21 points and 11 assists.. The Suns point guard, who also added 6 rebounds and 1 steal, perfectly managed the Suns again, who after today have won the last four games they have played in the playoffs. The top scorer was Paul’s teammate, Mikal Bridges, with 23 points (4 of 8 triples), 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals and 1 block. Devin Booker had 21 points like Paul in addition to 4 rebounds, 8 assists and 1 steal. The pivot Deandre ayton he also had a good night against Jokic, with a double-double of 20 points, 10 rebounds and 1 steal of the ball.

In the Nuggets, the top scorer was the Serbian center Nikola Jokic, with 22 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals and 3 blocks although perhaps the most outstanding player in Denver was Aaron Gordon, with 18 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists and 3 steals. The Argentine base of the Nuggets, Facundo Campazzo, had a good night, with 14 points (3 of 6 triples), 4 rebounds, 6 assists and 2 steals.

After the game, Nuggets coach Michael Malone made clear his discontent with some of his players who disappeared in the second half. “It’s frustrating. In the first game against Portland (in the first round of the playoffs) we gave up 5 two-point plays and personal and I thought it was lousy. Today it was 8. It’s unheard of in the playoffs. Some of our players were there. really passive, no pressure, “Malone explained. “Maybe the public took a toll on some of our players,” added the coach.

Already were the 16,219 spectators who went to the Phoenix Suns Arena or the torrid 31 degrees of Monday in the capital of Arizona, the truth is that the Nuggets melted in the third quarter when the Phoenix endorsed them a 28-9 partial, which turned the game around. The Nuggets dominated the first half and started the third quarter with an advantage. At 4 minutes into the third quarter, Denver’s were 10 points up, 60-70, their maximum advantage in the game. But four minutes later, with 4.26 remaining in the quarter, the Suns took the lead 73-72 after a 13-2 run. When the fourth ended, Phoenix’s men were 88-79.

The game started on an equal footing, although the Nuggets always seemed to be one step ahead. Campazzo opened the scoring for the Nuggets with a triple. The Argentine player continued shortly after with an entry to the basket that would report another 3 points to his credit when making the basket and a free throw for personnel. Jokic worked, as did Michael Porter Jr. The former finished the first quarter with 10 points while Campazzo and Porter Jr. each had 6 points. On defense, the Nuggets controlled Paul, who couldn’t make a point in the first 12 minutes. But Ayton from within made up for it with the help of Jae Crowder and to a lesser extent Booker.

The first quarter ended with a draw, 28-28, thanks to a 6-0 run for the Suns in the final 100 seconds. In the second quarter, the Nuggets kept up the defensive pressure by hindering the movements of Paul and Booker. The first had 5 points in the period (he scored his first triple points with 9 minutes remaining) and Booker, one more, 6. But Bridges began to pick up pace and added 7 points.

With the rotation, the Nuggets’ second quintet was able to maintain defensive pressure and attack efficiency. When it arrived at halftime, Denver’s were one point up, 57-58, with a triple final by Campazzo.

Back from the locker room, it seemed that the Nuggets would definitely take off on the scoreboard. Gordon and Jokic kept scoring while Paul missed three consecutive shots. With 8.25 left in the third quarter, the Nuggets were within 10 points, 60-70. But key Nuggets players like Jokick and Porter Jr. began making offensive errors due to poor shot selection. Paul, Bridges and company took advantage of the slump in attack by Denver and in less than 4 minutes they erased the difference. With a 73-72 on the scoreboard, the slowness in attack began to add to defensive errors. And when Malone reacted and called a timeout with 3.44 left in the third, the Suns were already 7 points ahead, 79-72. The decomposition of the Nuggets was completed in the next few minutes and the third quarter ended with an 88-79 on the scoreboard.

From there, Paul simply had to apply himself to control the game. The point guard scored all the shots he tried in the last 12 minutes: 1 triple, 5 baskets of two and 1 free throw. In total, 14 points that sentenced the first game of the series for the Suns.