Nuggets derail Heat, breathe and wait for Rivers

What better way than to forget the victory of your second most important player, who will no longer be able to help you in the remainder of the season and who puts a wall between you and the title, than in this way. Notoriously winning the runner-up in the League and negotiating with the highest caliber free agent left to make up for that loss. That’s what the Nuggets. On such a tight schedule and in such a tricky situation, you either move fast or they move you.

The fall from grace of Jamal Murray, the point guard through which many of Denver’s options to reach the gold this year, has forced a swerve. Murray, his knee shattered in the last minute of the game against the Warriors, he won’t be able to help anymore until next year. Malone had a problem coming up on him, but blessed if it’s going to be like that. Despite the fact that in recent dates he had relied on Facu Campazzo as a starter on occasions and gave the Argentine important minutes, it seems that at the moment he opts for Monte Morris as the first sword in that position to accompany Will Barton, the escort. The benches Campazzo and Dozier, who no longer eat him minutes because they test him in higher positions, provide the revulsive and a little more defense. But it seems that here is not going to be the thing. The franchise is negotiating the addition of Austin Rivers, a combo that was surprisingly still on the market and that he has an interesting playoff experience with the Houston Rockets. With this they will have to shoot and the West is what it is, a jungle.

Nothing can say how such a significant drop will affect them in the short-term future or a couple of months ahead, but for now it seems that Colorado is taking a deep breath. Irregular Heat, who fought like they with the Lakers in the bubble, clearly fell. This team has operated since the transfer of Aaron Gordon and the new reality it faces is complex but reversible if this spirit is maintained. And with a reinforcement on the way.