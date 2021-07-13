Nuevo León will have a new Secretary of Education

NEW LION. The governor-elect of Nuevo León, Samuel García, has already started with the appointment of the officials who will be in his cabinet, since this Tuesday he reported that he invited Sofía Leticia Morales to join as Secretary of Education.

Through his official Facebook, the president-elect pointed out that Morales has a solid experience and academic training as well as an international vision, which is why he decided to add it to his government project.

“Whose work, without a doubt, has left its mark on education at the national level and who I am sure will play a crucial role in promoting the academic development of children and youth in our state,” he shared.

He indicated that education is a human right that has been diminished by confinement and by the lack of some social groups to access a resumed education.

“That is why we will tirelessly work to create the best strategies to promote back to school and safeguard the integrity of students,” he said.

Morales has a master’s and doctorate in education from Harvard and another from the University of Kansas. From June 2015 to date, she served as general director of Innovation and Academic Strengthening of the Federal Educational Authority in Mexico City.

