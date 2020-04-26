Mexico entered this week in the third phase of coronavirus infections, where the numbers of infected patients will increase dramatically If the preventive measures proposed by the health system through the National Sana Distance Day are not followed, the same will happen with deaths.

It is for the above that in several states of the republic extraordinary measures have been established to avoid the population being exposed to contagions and staying at home, unless it is necessary to leave their home, but as long as preventive measures are respected. Phase 4 was even decreed in some municipalities.

In Nuevo León, for example, Governor Jaime Rodríguez Calderón asked the citizens to abide by the instructions of his Secretary of Health, but also informed the strengthening of preventive measures in public transport of the state.

Through social networks, “El Bronco” announced extraordinary measures for the increase in positive cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection in their state, which will focus on reducing the mobility of people in the state to the minimum possible.

“They have been difficult days, and the cases of COVID-19 have increased in a worrying way. For this reason, we have had to further tighten the measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Nuevo León, because first is your health, before anything“Wrote the governor from Monterrey.

In the publication he specified that Starting Monday, April 27, the new operating measures will be applied in public transport, which will operate with reduced hours and will be exclusively for workers of companies with essential activities.

At Meter and Transmeter There will be a morning schedule from Monday to Friday from 5:00 in the morning to 9:00 in the morning, as well as the afternoon from 16:00 to 21:00. On Saturdays it will only work from 5:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. On Sundays and holidays there will be no service.

In Ecovía, express routes, urban or suburban They must respect a morning schedule from 4:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m., as well as an afternoon from 4:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Saturdays will operate from 5:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and there will be no services on Sundays or holidays.

Finally, a series of recommendations were provided for taxis or private transportation services through digital applications. Until now it is intended that their operations continue, but only in case of emergencies and under compliance with the following health measures:

“I know it is a difficult measure, but it is necessary for the good of life for the people of Nuevo Leon. As I have said repeatedly: I prefer angry people for taking drastic measures, that more deaths from this pandemic, “concluded the governor.

In San Pedro Garza, a town located in the capital of Nuevo León, Monterrey, the government surprised by announcing that it implemented the “Phase 4” of the Operation to attend to the coronavirus emergency. Around 300 elements will participate in filters located in all accesses of the municipality 24 hours a day.

Police officers will be able to take motorists’ temperatures and ask about their visit or recommend that they return home. or take an alternative route if you are not a resident of San Pedro. Only people who work in essential industries may circulate.

San Pedro Garza García is not the municipality with the most cases, since they have 61. In Monterrey, on the other hand, the number of 195 patients with coronavirus was reached and in Guadalupe, another 80 people with the infection were revealed.