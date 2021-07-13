Nuevo León students will return to schools on August 30 if the traffic light allows it

The Nuevo León Health Secretariat confirmed the return to basic level face-to-face classes, which includes: preschool, primary and secondary school, for next August 30.

However, the return to the classroom will depend on the behavior of the state Epidemiological Traffic Light.

This was announced by the head of the agency, Manuel de la O Cavazos, at a press conference where he was accompanied by the Secretary of Education, María de los Ángeles Errisúriz.

Both officials offered the conference after in the morning members of groups such as “Abre mi Escuela” and “La Unión Neoleonesa de Padres de Familia”, held a protest outside the state Congress and the Ministry of Health.

Armed with banners and shouting “face-to-face classes”, the protesters, including minors, pressed for a definitive date for reincorporation to the classrooms.

“At no time has it been said that we would not return to classes in person,” said de la O Cavazos.

However, he specified, that will be as long as the conditions of the pandemic allow it.

He argued that the priority is the health of the population and it must be taken into account that only 20 percent of the population has been inoculated.

He indicated that if hospitals are saturated and a “tsunami” comes with a third wave of infections by covid-19, the date will have to be rethought.

“If the situation is chaotic and very serious, we will not return to classes,” he said.

This Monday, Nuevo León broke the barrier of 400 daily infections of the new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, with 402 cases.

The current cumulative incidence is 189,925 infections and 11,118 deaths, with the 5 that occurred in the last 24 hours.

On June 29, the number of daily infections was 199 and this Monday the report was 402.

