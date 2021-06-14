Nuevo León registers the lowest number of deaths from covid in a year

NEW LION

With a figure of three deaths in the last 24 hours, Nuevo León this Sunday registered the lowest number of deaths from covid-19 for a year and the Ministry of Health said that it is likely that the impact of the vaccination.

At a press conference, Amalia Becerra Aquino, deputy director of the Metropolitan Hospital, assured that one of the primary objectives of all vaccines is to prevent hospitalizations and deaths.

Not only is the number of cases important, the number of hospitalizations, the number of seriously ill patients and the number of deaths is important ”, he said.

He asserted that for now the deaths are already seeing the impact of an effective vaccination against the new coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

In the state in the last 24 hours there were three deaths for a total of 10,948 since the pandemic began, and 155 cases for a cumulative 180,244.

The death toll of three is the lowest since June 8 of last year.

jcs