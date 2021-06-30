Nuevo León registers a considerable increase in infections by covid-19

The Nuevo León Health Secretariat announced this Tuesday, June 29, that 199 new confirmed infections of covid-19 were registered, which represents a considerable increase compared to recent days.

During the press conference of the agency in the entity, Dr. Amalia Becerra, deputy director of the Metropolitan Hospital, indicated that in the last 24 hours 6 deaths were reported.

With the new updated figures, the Ministry of Health communicates that since the beginning of the pandemic, 182 thousand 930 confirmed infections and 11 thousand 042 total deaths have been registered.

The age range that has had the most infections is the one that includes people from 25 to 44 years old, while people over 60 are those who have died the most due to consequences from the virus.

It is indicated that the metropolitan area of ​​Monterrey remains the area most affected by the virus, with Guadalupe, Apodaca, San Nicolás, Santa Catarina and Monterrey being the municipalities with the most infections.

86 percent of covid patients in Nuevo León receive outpatient treatment; that is, from home, while the remaining 14 percent must be admitted to a medical center for specialized care.

For this Tuesday, 285 people hospitalized in the state are reported, of these 198 are confirmed infections of covid-19 and the remaining 87 are suspicious patients. There are 63 people connected to mechanical ventilation.

The Ministry of Health indicates that 99 percent of the covid patients in the entity have recovered successfully from the disease, which represents 169 thousand 790 people. Meanwhile, there are 2,098 active infections, which presented symptoms in the last 14 days.

News about covid-19: They fear that Covid-19 cases will rise up to 18% in coming days

jcp