So far, in NL there are 158 confirmed cases; 25 of the infected people are hospitalized; There are 37 suspected cases.

By Melva Frutos

To reinforce the prevention measures against Covid-19, the secretary of Health of Nuevo León, Manuel de la O Cavazos, announced that the The use of face masks will be mandatory in the entity.

“We are going to implement the use of mouthguards on a mandatory basis in Nuevo León.

“All the new Leonese and all those who enter here, we are going to bring mouth masks. That way we are not going to infect our friends, our family, and they are not going to infect us, ”the official announced.

The foregoing, at the same time that it reported that they have confirmed 158 infections in the state, 93 confirmed by INDRE and 65 in private hospitals and laboratories.

The Nuevo León Health Secretary also said that 25 of the infected people are hospitalized; there are 37 suspected cases, thousand 263 that have given negative and 92 people recovered

Among the people who are on the list of suspected cases, Manuel de la O explained, there are three minors, one of 10 months, one of 2 years and another of 8 years.

Daily, the Secretary of Health renders a report through a video that is disseminated on official social networks and shows the progress of the contagion in the entity.

The official specified that the cases in Nuevo León went from 146 confirmed cases of Covid-19, which he had registered this Monday, to 158 that have been reported today Tuesday.

Regarding the mandatory use of face masks, he clarified that there are exceptions, such as children under two years of age, patients who have difficulty removing them, people who have fainted and those who have altered consciousness, among others.

He assured that at the moment the hospitals are not saturated and that protection measures will be reinforced so that the health system is not overwhelmed as in other entities.