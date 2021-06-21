Nuevo León expects zero deaths from covid in three months

NEW LION

It is expected that in a period of about three months in Nuevo León there could be zero deaths due to covid-19.

At a press conference, Amalia Becerra Aquino, deputy director of the Metropolitan Hospital, acknowledged that although the number of infections has been on the rise, hospitalizations and deaths will be on a downward trend.

He indicated that these are the results of the vaccination against the new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

A phenomenon is happening where we have had increases in new cases, but it has not been the increase in the same way, “he said.

He indicated that the number of people requiring hospitalization and being ventilated has decreased.

It means that despite the increase in cases, the serious ones have not increased at the same speed. What is this attributed to? We are seeing the first effects of mass vaccination ”, he stated.

He said that there are still zero cases of deaths to be reached, but we are on our way.

It will take four or six weeks for this to decrease to one or two per day and then another two or three weeks for this to decrease to zero per day, ”he said.

In the state, after the electoral campaigns, the contagion of covid-19 increased by 42 percent.

However, Becerra Aquino considered that the cases are not expected to be fatal if the trend continues and vaccination continues.

