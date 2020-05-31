Nuevo León.- Although the majority was achieved in favor of expressly including the preferential right of parents to choose the education of their children, the “qualified majority” was not obtained.

This was necessary to reform the

Constitution of the state of Nuevo León, according to Adriana Dávila, president

of the Nuevo León State Association of Parents.

In an interview with Siete24.mx, Dávila

explained that “the qualified majority was not achieved and therefore had to be

rejected in the plenary session of Congress, ”after obtaining 20 votes in favor and 12 in

against.

What made the reform not

proceeded were the 9 abstentions of the deputies of the PRI.

“The first school is the family”: NL parents

When children are minors, their healthy development must be privileged, and therefore the role of parents in education must be overridden, since the first school is the family, said Dávila.

The State Association of Parents of Nuevo León and the Neoleonesa Union of Parents of Family regretted the decision made by the Congress of that State, but assured that they will review the initiative that the deputy Leal delivered so that it can prosper in the future.

Communiqué from the State Association of Parents of Nuevo León and the Neoleonesa Union of Parents, A.C. Signed: Adriana Dávila and July Mendoza.

Together, both institutions declared that it is important to include and emphasize in the local Constitution the right that parents have to educate their children, which has been embodied in the declaration of Human Rights since 1948.

Adriana Dávila announced that the educational system will face great uncertainty because new content is coming in textbooks that not even the authorities of the Ministry of Education know about.

