Since last March and in the midst of uncertainty with the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic in Mexico, the Pa’l Norte Festival, one of the most important in the country and taking place in Nuevo León, announced that its edition this year (scheduled for 20 and 21 of that same month) was going to be postponed as of September 11 and 12, 2020, this in light of the health recommendations issued by the state and always considering the health of the attendees.

Many of us obviously understood the situation and we hoped that things would improve as the months went by. Unfortunately and as you have realized, The coronavirus health emergency has been growing in our country and unfortunately that has led the authorities of Nuevo León to cancel the festival this 2020. It burns me, it hurts me!

Through their social networks, the Pa’l Norte Festival announced the cancellation of the event, this after eThe secretary of Health of Nuevo León, Manuel de la O. Cavazo, indicated that said entity will suspend its economic reactivation plan, Due to the fact that the daily number of infections and hospital occupation has been increasing, in addition to the fact that these numbers are expected to continue growing in the coming weeks.

“We are going to suspend it. It is not convenient for festivals to be held in September ”, said the entity’s health secretary during a press conference offered this Thursday, May 25, where He announced the situation in Nuevo León during the health emergency, which will prevent patriotic festivities from occurring in that state and the return to face-to-face classes.

“It is not convenient for festivals to take place”: The Secretary of Health of Nuevo León announced in a conference that the Pa’l Norte 2020 festival is suspended 👇🏼

The dates established for its realization were September 11 and 12 of this year … # PalNorte # PalNorte2020 pic.twitter.com/uN3HQLG5qq – SopitasFM (@sopitasfm) June 26, 2020

While Pa’l Norte has not yet come out to comment on it, everything seems to indicate that it will be by order of the authorities that this 2020 edition, led by artists such as Tame Impala, The Strokes and Alejandro Fernández, It will not take place in the land of the roasted carnita and in two months. But hey, better times will come for everyone.

And yes, surely in the next few days several similar events will start making similar announcementsBecause with the health emergency of the COVID-19 it is difficult to see our favorite artists on stage and live again. So all we have to do is keep an eye on the status of other concerts and festivals.



