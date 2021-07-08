Nuevo León advances in revocation of governor’s mandate

NEW LION

Nuevo León advanced this Wednesday in the implementation of the revocation of the governor’s mandate after the reform was approved in a second round in the United Commissions on Legislation and Constitutional Points.

The figure does not include mayors and legislators, which aroused the annoyance of the factions of Movimiento Ciudadano, Morena and Nueva Alianza.

The debate in the session lasted almost two hours.

Both MC’s deputy, Horacio Tijerina, and Morena’s, Marco González, defended the inclusion in the possibility of removing deputies and municipal presidents from office.

González stressed that they had the opportunity to do a serious and professional job, but it was left half.

We have the opportunity to have done a serious, professional job, a comprehensive revocation ”, he stated.

He also said that it makes him noisy that the issue is being addressed so far in the final stretch of the current Legislature.

He was dead in this Legislature, remember that he was proposed in the last Legislature ”, he commented.

Even the Morena legislator proposed the holding of working groups to analyze and further enrich the reforms.

He argued that the issue is very different from reelection since the revocation has to do directly with performance.

In the same sense, Tijerina spoke, who presented modifications to the opinion to seek to include deputies and mayors in the revocation of the mandate.

If we approve it like this, it would remain incomplete, “he said.

In favor, the PRI and PAN benches were shown, as is the case of the coordinator of the Albiazules Carlos de la Fuente, who said that it is not feasible to contemplate the figures who were exempted because their period is half as long as that of the governor.

They want to do this on four to 12, it seems like an attempt at agandalle, like the one a few weeks ago (with the issue of autonomous organizations), ”González denounced.

The issue will be voted on in plenary next week between Monday and Tuesday.

