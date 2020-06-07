A few weeks ago, Mexican cinema was the subject of conversation everywhere after the Morena caucus presented a bill, led by Mario Delgado and Dolores Padierna, to repeal or reform 14 trust-based laws in support of sectors such as sports, science, research and cinema.

The Federal Cinematography Law in articles 33, 34, 35, 36, 37 and 28, according to the proposal, would be repealed, so the Film Investment and Stimulus Fund or FIDECINE would disappear. In other words, the support that has been granted in more than 20 years for the realization, production, distribution and exhibition of Mexican cinema would be eliminated.

“Don’t break the dialogue”: Interview with Mónica Lozano of AMACC about FIDECINE

after one virtual dialogue table In which important figures from the film industry such as Guillermo del Toro were present, the idea of ​​disappearing FIDECINE was rejected. However, the blows to culture and cinema have not been minor. The Fund for Quality Film Production (Foprocine), the trust with calls for support for the production or post-production of feature films from IMCINE, will merge with FIDECINE in late 2020.

At the news of The possible disappearance of FIDECINE is that many raised their voices, but many others began to point out that this type of trust only supported the making of low-quality Mexican cinema or commercial dyes. starring the same people.

However, The reality is that quality Mexican cinema, the one that represents us internationally at major festivals such as Cannes or Venice, is the one that is least disseminated in our own country as it does not reach a considerable number of commercial rooms, or does not have premieres on digital or streaming platforms.

According to a statement from Cineteca Nacional, In 2019, more than 340 million people went to the cinema, but only 35.2 million of that audience went to see Mexican cinema. And it does not stay there. Just 29 Mexican films were released digitally throughout the year. This only means that Mexicans simply do not have access to the cinema that is made right here and is of higher quality.

Note: Federico Cecchetti’s 2016 Mara’akame dream was realized with the support of Foprocine for the UNIVERSITY CENTER FOR CINEMATOGRAPHIC STUDIES.

‘The Dream of Mara’akame’, a love story about Huichol culture

All this has led Imcine to carry out the #NuestroCineMX exhibition in support of Cineteca Nacional, FilminLatino, Centro de Capacitación Cinematográfica, Escuela Nacional de Artes Cinematográficas, Ambulante and the guild of the Mexican film industry.

#NuestroCineMX will present two films a week for free, and these have the common denominator that were made with the support of the Foprocine since it was founded more than 20 years ago. #NuestroCineMX starts this Sunday, June 7 and each week, as we mentioned, two Mexican films will be shown that They will be announced on Tuesdays through the social networks of those involved.

This Sunday, June 7, we started with Herod’s Law by Luis Estrada y Flor in Otomí by Luisa Riley, both carried out with the support of Foprocine in 1998 and 2011, respectively.

The films can be seen through the official website of #NuestroCineMX Facebook that you can find in this LINK. They will also be available at FilminLatino, which you can access in this LINK.

Since 1998 when the Foprocine, with the support of this Imcine fund, is that more than 400 films have been made that have served as a catalyst for revolutions and changes, and at the same time, have been a mirror of Mexican society by making a direct and objective criticism of its government, its society, culture, economy and history.

Cinema, and specifically Mexican cinema, is one of the largest archives of national life that allows us not to forget the events of the past that have built us as we are today. At the same time, Mexican cinema helps us reflect to not to repeat the same mistakes, to have memory.

