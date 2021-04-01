Nuestra Belleza Latina: What does Aleyda Ortiz do?

Getty Aleyda Ortiz is one of the most beloved queens of “Nuestra Belleza Latina”.

The face of Aleyda Ortiz became known in the Spanish-speaking television industry in the United States after her triumph on “Nuestra Belleza Latina,” the important Univision reality show.

Ortiz managed to be crowned “Nuestra Belleza Latina” in 2014, becoming the third Puerto Rican woman to hold the prestigious title of beauty.

Over the last few years, the model and television presenter has remained current in the media as one of the most beloved talents in the programming of the Univision television network.

Find out everything Ortiz is doing today:

She is the host of the segment “Bargains + Deals”

Aleyda Ortiz is the host of the segment “Gangas + Deals” that is broadcast weekly on Univision’s morning show “Despierta América”.

During the broadcasts, Ortiz presents great offers so that each of the viewers can purchase electronic items, beauty or personal care products and eye-catching clothing outfits.

The “Bargains + Deals” segment is also known for offering limited discount coupons so that each and every viewer has the opportunity to dress like celebrities for a modest sum of money.

Ortiz’s charisma captivates the audience with the broadcasts of “El News Café”

Aleyda Ortiz is one of the hosts of the show “El News Café”, broadcast Monday through Friday on Univision 23 at 1:00 PM ET.

Univision’s television production offers innovative programming so that each and every viewer can stay informed about the latest news in the state of Florida.

“El News Café”, under the leadership of Aleyda Ortiz and Alberto Sardiñas, also has a special appearance by great experts in fashion and decoration issues to provide useful advice throughout each of the broadcasts.

Aleyda Ortiz is one of the participants of the new season of “Mira Quien Baila”

Aleyda Ortiz is one of the stars of Univision that is part of the ninth season of the dance competition “Mira Quien Baila” that is currently broadcast on the important Spanish-language television network.

The Puerto Rican beauty queen has positioned herself as one of the great competitors to beat in the new season of the Univision television show.

Ortiz is participating in the new season of “Mira Quien Baila” on behalf of Hogar Ruth, a non-profit organization that offers protective shelter and support services to survivors of domestic violence in their hometown in Puerto Rico.

She is an ambassador for FlixLatino

Aleyda Ortiz is one of the ambassadors of the streaming platform FlixLatino that offers programming of series and movies in Spanish for Hispanic audiences in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Through his official account on Instagram, Ortiz promotes the content of FlixLatino to encourage his thousands of followers to subscribe to the streaming company that offers a subscription plan for $ 2.99 per month.

