Nuestra Belleza Latina: Photos of beloved NBL winners

Nuestra Belleza Latina has been one of the most successful competitions in the history of Spanish-language television. Over the years, several of the lucky winners of the beauty pageant have managed to become the biggest darlings of Latinos in the United States.

The Univision show has allowed talented women to establish themselves as big stars on television, this after starting their artistic careers in one of the most prestigious Spanish-speaking media.

“Nuestra Belleza Latina” has aired in the United States on Univision for eleven successful seasons that have broken audience records. The first season was broadcast in 2007 and the last was broadcast in 2018, with the triumph of the Venezuelan Migbelis Castellanos.

The followers of Univision programming have been very anxious in recent months about the possible premiere of a new season of “Nuestra Belleza Latina” during this 2021. For its part, the television network has not issued a press release until time to announce the official premiere date of the twelfth season of the competition.

But in the midst of the expectation and the public’s eagerness to see the famous reality show on the screen again, the love they profess for their spoiled queens fuels that wait.

Here is an album with photos of the three beauty queens of “Nuestra Belleza Latina” that have set a precedent as the great favorites of the Spanish-speaking public:

Alejandra Espinoza

Born in Mexico, Alejandra Espinoza stole the hearts of all Latinos by crowning herself as the first winner of “Nuestra Belleza Latina” in 2007. At that time, the charisma and naturalness of the Mexican woman managed to go beyond the small screen and the positioned themselves as a constantly growing star.

Since her triumph in the Univision competition, Espinoza has focused on her role as a television presenter with her participation in major productions of the television network such as “Premio Lo Nuestro”, “Latin Grammy”, “Sábado Gigante” and even the own show that saw her born as an artist, “Nuestra Belleza Latina”.

During the last months, the also model has been the host of great Univision television specials such as “Nuestra Belleza Latina: El Reencuentro”, the New Year’s show from New York City and an exclusive interview with the singer Alejandro Fernández from his residence in Mexico.

Clarissa molina

Born in the Dominican Republic, Clarissa Molina was crowned “Nuestra Belleza Latina” in 2016. Her explosive personality has been her best letter of introduction to date to continue to differentiate herself from the rest of the winners of the Univision competition.

At the end of her year of reign as “Nuestra Belleza Latina”, Molina joined the team of collaborators of the entertainment show “El Gordo y la Flaca” and since then, she has been in charge of reporting on the latest from the celebrities speaking Hispanic on social media. Her beauty led her to compete in Miss Universe for the Dominican Republic in 2015, where she stood out among the semifinalists.

At present, the Dominican interpreter continues to add success to her artistic facet after venturing into the acting industry with her participation in film projects that have been recorded in imposing places in the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.

“Flow Calle” is the most recent film that Clarissa Molina has been filming right now in her native Dominican Republic. In the production, the young woman shares credits with countless great stars of the urban genre.

Francisca lachapel

Born in the Dominican Republic, Francisca Lachapel became the undisputed winner of “Nuestra Belleza Latina” in 2015. The Dominican had two key qualities to be crowned in the Univision competition: her latent desire to improve and her simple personality.

Shortly after her triumph in “Nuestra Belleza Latina”, Lachapel joined the team of presenters of the morning show “Despierta América” by Univision, a television production where she has been able to train as one of the most influential Spanish-speaking television hosts during the last years.

Along with her professional commitment to “Despierta América”, the famous Dominican has been one of the conductors of the prestigious award ceremony of “Premios Juventud” and was one of the participants in the first season of the singing competition “Tu Face Sounds to Me ”.

2021 is a momentous year for Francisca Lachapel, this is because she will become a mother for the first time, as a result of her marriage to the Italian businessman Francesco Zampogna.

Despite her advanced state of pregnancy, Lachapel continues to entertain all Hispanics from Monday to Friday with the show “Despierta América” on Univision.

Alejandra Espinoza

Francisca lachapel

Clarissa molina

