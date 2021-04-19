Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021: How to participate?

Mezcalent What you must know to be part of the candidates for the new season of “Nuestra Belleza Latina” from Univision.

“Nuestra Belleza Latina” will soon return to Univision’s programming with a new season full of many emotions and surprises. The television network announced the final casting to be part of this year’s edition of the important competition.

Venezuelan Migbelis Castellanos will crown her successor in the new season of “Nuestra Belleza Latina” that she plans to start on Univision screens in the coming months.

The last season of “Nuestra Belleza Latina” aired on Univision in 2018, making Castellanos one of the beauty queens with the longest reign in the competition’s history.

Any young woman over 18 years of age who wants to participate in the new season of “Nuestra Belleza Latina”, must enter the Univision website and fill out the registration form with all the personal information requested by the show’s production.

The registration deadline for “Nuestra Belleza Latina” 2021 is until May 16. In case you have participated in the Univision virtual castings in 2020, you do not need to apply again in this new round of auditions.

Know the requirements to be part of “Nuestra Belleza Latina” 2021:

Every woman over the age of 18 is eligible to take part in the new season of the competition. The young women who apply for the casting must be citizens or permanent residents of the United States of America or have authorization to work legally without restriction for any person or company in the United States of America.Every pre-candidate will participate in a virtual interview with the producers of the show to determine if you have the necessary qualities to be part of the new season of competition. Candidates must have valid documents to travel and be available to travel, compete and stay in Miami, Florida during the dates determined by the Producer, and / or in other places indicated by the producer. Those selected must speak Spanish fluently and have excellent physical and mental health. Participants from previous seasons of competition are not eligible to be part of the new season of competition. Workers of Univision and its sister networks are not eligible to be part of the competition. Each of those selected must sign a criminal background check authorization for a check prior to the start of the competition.

How many participants will be part of the new season of Nuestra Belleza Latina?

The Univision website pointed out that up to fifty participants will have the opportunity to compete in the new season of “Nuestra Belleza Latina” to show if they have the necessary qualities to be crowned the successor of Migbelis Castellanos.

The Nuestra Belleza Latina production pointed out that the “participants chosen to participate in one or more stages of the program will have to stay and possibly coexist with other participants in Miami, Florida during the dates determined by the producer.”

The premiere date of the new season of “Nuestra Belleza Latina” has not been announced by Univision. However, it is one of the productions that will soon hit the screens of the prestigious television network.