Nuestra Belleza Latina 2008: Who was the controversial of the season?

In all beauty pageant shows there is always a contestant that her rivals classify as controversial. In the second season of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2008 the most controversial and known for her strong character was the Dominican Zoila Ceballos. Ceballos was one of the 12 finalists of Nuestra Belleza Latina in 2008 and years later, in 2016, she was selected as one of the participants of Nuestra Belleza Latina VIP.

During her participation in 2008 she discovered her talent in acting, since then the Dominican has knocked on many doors. Ceballos is characterized and confesses to being a strong woman, a fighter and with charisma. Her talent as an actress was one of the attributes that made her stand out within the competition as when she imitated the urban artist “Pitbull” in a presentation that left the judges and all the viewers impressed with her talent on her return to Nuestra Belleza Latina VIP.

Osmel beat Zoila's challenge standing up! Surprising Osmel is almost a miracle, but Zoila Ceballos managed to get him to congratulate her standing up for her spectacular presentation imitating Pitbull.

Zoila returned to NBL VIP to unmask Nathalia Zoila Ceballos returned to Nuestra Belleza Latina VIP and let off steam with the girls. Nathalia was again in between said by her slap to Josephine.

Patty “the chaperone” was the cause that Zoila was in the danger zone from the beginning by showing some videos that demonstrated the diva attitude that the contestant had. The Dominican woman was expelled from the mansion after being caught on video hiding a cupcake and being rude to her makeup artists.

In an interview with Jomari Goyso of the Univision program Sal y Pimienta, Ceballos expressed everything he felt about Nathalia Casco. Zoila expressed that the public does not know everything that happens behind the camera and assured that Nathalia strategically uses situations to her advantage. Without mincing words, Zoila expressed that Casco is a manipulator and used the opportunity to interview Goyso to lash out at Casco. Casco ended up quitting the competition even though he had great support from the viewers, explaining that he did not understand why Zoila had such hatred for his dismissal.

Zoila Ceballos shoots with everything against Nathalia Casco Zoila complained bitterly that Nathalia is the one who is deceiving her audience the most, and she confessed to us who is her favorite to take the crown.

Zoila Ceballos currently resides in New York City. The young mother and wife is dedicated to her entrepreneurial life owning MZC home interior design studio and KAMA Restaurant and Lounge.