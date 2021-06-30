Nuestra Belleza Latina 2007: Who was the controversial one?

Univision Alejandra Espinoza won the first season of Nuestra Belleza Latina

Martha Maria López of Cuban nationality was the contestant in the first season of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2007 most controversial within the competition. She is of Cuban descent and was in eighth place in the first season. López was known as “la chiquita picosa” for being the smallest in stature and for her unfiltered comments towards her companions.

During the time that Maria was in the competition in Nuestra Belleza Latina, she managed to captivate the Hispanic public in the United States with her spark, her confidence on stage, her performance in challenges and her desire to excel with an objective of making a difference. . She stood out for saying that her size was not an impediment to achieving her dream of being crowned the next beauty queen. But the weekly conflicts with her companions reflected in her a strong character and without filter she said what she felt. Lopez was criticized by all her colleagues when she expressed in one of the weekly conflicts that “they are all hypocrites”, a phrase that made her even more popular with her followers when she was in the competition.

Fights, tears and a reconciliation | Remembering a Dream, Chapter 3 Alejandra Espinoza joined two NBL rivals. "We are all hypocrites", a phrase that can summarize the conflict in the first season of Nuestra Belleza Latina. Marta María López then meant the center of the controversy in which Alejandra was splashed. Eleven years later, and still with some tension, Marta María and Elizabeth

The Cuban ‘chiquita picosa’ also causes a stir when she expressed after her departure from the first season in an interview after her departure that Univision made her expressing that “many are an egg without salt.” Lopez, shared this comment because in his opinion I did not understand how many came to enter the mansion of beauty with a lack of preparation and without that spark that she says she has.

After her departure from the first season, Lopez returned to Nuestra Belleza Latina VIP in 2016. In an interview on the popular entertainment show Sal y Pimienta, she was questioned about the reasons why she had plastic surgery on her nose. Maria expressed in that interview that the operation was necessary for aesthetic and health reasons since it caused problems when singing and she had to correct a problem with her nose. Jomari Goyso host of the program in conjunction with Lourdes Stephen expressed that he did not believe her explanation for the operation since “they all say the same thing.”

Marta María López operated her nose for health but Jomari does not believe her The contestant of Nuestra Belleza Latina VIP assured that she underwent cosmetic surgery because she could not sing due to problems with her breathing.

In another interview years after her departure from the reality show, the controversial Cuban revealed that her greatest achievement has been knowing herself and understanding that she is not a gold coin to be liked by everyone. Maria resides in the city of Miami, Florida and studied communication at the University of Florida International. Currently, López works at the station 95.5 Máxima in Florida as a radio personality.