As we informed you a few days ago, several news would come to Animal Crossing: New Horizons thanks to an update. One of them is the expansion of the museum, which added very famous artistic sculptures, which show naked bodies and can even be bought. What is attracting attention is that, thanks to the level of definition offered by the Nintendo Switch, the intimate parts of the statues are seen much more clearly, which has caused controversy because the game is suitable for audiences of all ages.

As soon as the update was available, some players voiced their displeasure at seeing the new pieces available in the in-game museum. Among the selection of sculptures that can be seen in Animal Crossing: New Horizons and that the character Redd can sell are Aphrodite (Venus) de Milo, by Alejandro de Antioquía; the David, by Miguel Ángel; Miró’s Discus Thrower; The Thinker, by Auguste Rodin, among others.

In case you missed it: Elijah Wood has Animal Crossing: New Horizons and visits islands with very good manners.

i think thats a lot more detailed than we were both expecting Flora … #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/qVRtSXIPND – Star (@Iilhiccup) April 23, 2020

There is discomfort at the appearance of nudity in a child’s game

What is striking is that all these statues have something in common: although it is an artistic representation, it is still human nudity. This perhaps would not give much to talk about if these sculptures were in previous installments of the series, since the resolution of old consoles did not allow to represent the figures with such fidelity. On the other hand, on Nintendo Switch the level of detail is impressive and the nudes are total.

Nudity? In my Animal Crossing? It's more likely than you think. #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/ibHrrwTcvG – Toby (@Ibongbakal) April 26, 2020

I mean, I know it's Renaissance art and all, but I'm legitimately surprised they got nudity in Animal Crossing. #AnimalCrossing #ACNH pic.twitter.com/yvzWEIHQ5U – SamPro (@ SupermanPro8) April 24, 2020

Also, perhaps there would be no problem if it were another title; after all, it wouldn’t be the first to include nude depictions. However, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a game suitable for audiences of all ages, including children, which has generated some discomfort for parents, since it is not common for infants to have access to images of naked bodies. In addition, with the arrival of this content the title did not change its classification.

Nice statue #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/ndr7npRaEW – Lava (@Lavashy_) April 23, 2020

I find it hilarious how in Animal Crossing, an E-rated game, you can actually buy Michelangelo's David statue from Redd, and they still don't cover the statue's no-nos with an Animal Crossing leaf- – The Epic Frick ⭐ (@FrickEpic) April 24, 2020

There are many sculptures with explicit nudes in the museum

What do you think about it? Do you think the naked human figure should be able to appear in kid-friendly games or do you think Nintendo has to do something about it? Tell us in the comments.

We tell you that the latest installment of Animal Crossing has shown that it is very popular. In fact, in Japan it already exceeded sales of Pokémon Sword & Shield, which debuted almost half a year earlier. On the other hand, users have already found how to exploit the economy of the title with the trafficking of villagers.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available on Nintendo Switch. You can find more about him if you check his file or if you consult our written review.

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

