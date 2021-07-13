Nuclear Security rejects the Retortillo plant

07/13/2021 at 5:28 PM CEST

The Nuclear Safety Council (CSN) has denied the authorization to build the uranium concentrates manufacturing plant in Retortillo (Salamanca). This decision marks the end of uranium mining in Spain and has provoked the applause of groups such as Greenpeace, WWF, Ecologistas en Acción, the Stop Uranio platform and the Iberian Antinuclear Movement.

The low reliability and the great uncertainties of the safety analysis of the radioactive facility in geotechnical and hydrogeological aspects, as well as the numerous deficiencies observed throughout the evaluation are in the background of the decision of the CSN, which conflicts with the report favorable that had issued just a year ago.

This decision marks the end of the mining project of the company Berkeley Minera España, SL (BME) in Salamanca. A project that caused division in the area, since a part of the neighborhood was in favor of the mine, considering that it would generate work and wealth.

“The end of uranium mining in Spain means the end of an industry that destroys the territory, its culture and its economy, that increases radioactive contamination and that is unsustainable in the ecological transition that we must necessarily accelerate & rdquor ;, declared Raquel Montón on behalf of Greenpeace.

“Mostly speculative business”

“We especially congratulate the CSN for rejecting the project of a company like Berkeley whose business is mostly speculative, which has tried to coerce the regulatory body and which has systematically shown technical deficits in its project & rdquor ;, he added.

The project, which began in 2013, included the Retortillo-Santidad uranium mine, a uranium concentrates plant and a radioactive waste warehouse.

The concentrates plant is a radioactive facility and is subject to various authorizations that must be granted by the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge (MITERD), following a report from the CSN.

These authorizations are mandatory in the case of the selection of the site, the construction of the plant, its entry into operation, its dismantling and closure.

In this case, the CSN has issued its unfavorable and mandatory report regarding the construction of the plant, after studying it since September 7, 2016 and having requested additional information and documentation from Berkeley from 2017 to 2020.

Mobilization of civil society

Civil society, articulated through the Stop Uranium Platform, which was established in 2013, has been essential to “make visible and demand the protection of the environment and people” against uranium mining, ecologists have emphasized.

Together with them have been environmental organizations such as Greenpeace or Ecologistas en Acción to raise demands and proposals such as the one that was finally included in the Climate Change and Energy Transition Law – in force since last May 20 -, which in its article 8 prohibits expressly the activities of exploration or exploitation of radioactive mineral deposits such as uranium.

“After a decade of mobilizations, we see the light at the end of the tunnel & rdquor ;, pointed out José Ramón Berrueco, representing the Iberian Antinuclear Movement and the Stop Uranio platform.

“We could have saved ourselves suffering and 2,000 centenary oaks if there had been more determination in defending the territory against projects that were damaging to our land,” added Berrueco.

“The end of a nightmare”

“The end of a nightmare”“From the beginning, the population of the area and social organizations pointed out the infeasibility and danger of opening a uranium mine in Salamanca. These years we have verified continuous errors and opacities in the processing of this project, a clear example of the irresponsibility that its continuity supposed & rdquor ;, pointed out Cristina Rois on behalf of Ecologists in Action. “We are happy to begin to see the end of the uranium mining nightmare in our country,” he added.

As reported by the CSN, the result of the vote was four votes in favor of the proposed technical opinion, drawn up by the Technical Directorate for Radiological Protection, and one against, corresponding to the councilor Javier Dies, of the Popular Party (PP).

This advisor will issue a private opinion in writing in the next few hours. The opinion will later be sent to the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (MITERD). The opinion is binding.

The technical deficiencies detected in the evaluation by the CSD refer mainly to the final storage of radioactive waste of very low activity, which is part of the first category radioactive facility.

A million dollar investment

According to the CSN, the information provided does not allow “to limit the effective isolation capacity of the barriers that the company proposes to surround the waste, and consequently neither the capacity to minimize the expected concentrations of radionuclides in the potential discharge areas & rdquor ;.

Berkeley Minera Spain assures that it had invested more than 94 million euros until this year and that it had generated more than 60 jobs.

The company had announced that the final investment would be around 400 million euros and that 1,000 jobs would be created, between direct and indirect. These arguments had convinced a part of the population.

CSN report on the Retortillo mine: https://www.csn.es/retortillo

