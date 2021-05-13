Nuclear remnants reignite at Chernobyl plants

35 years after the nuclear accident, 95% of the fuel from the nuclear remnants of irradiated uranium from Chernobyl shows signs of mysterious activity.

An oversight on the part of the experts who controlled the Chernobyl nuclear plant caused the most serious nuclear accident in history. After more than 3 decades of neglect, it seems that the nuclear remains have re-ignited, “like embers in a barbecue pit “as emphasized by Neil Hyatt, a nuclear materials chemist at the University of Sheffield.

What emerges from the burning nuclear embers?

35 years after the explosion of the most powerful power plant in Chernobyl, Ukraine faces a threat of nuclear debris again. Fission reactions have been reignited, with masses of uranium fuel buried in a shattered reactor room.

After the reactor claimed thousands of lives during the 1980s – and influenced many more civilians, with consequences on the body of different types of cancers – Ukrainian scientists are considering possibility of avoiding a similar accident. In Chernobyl, it is still a mystery whether the nuclear remains are lighting on your own or a exogenous factor is linked to this phenomenon.

Just last week, Anatolii Doroshenko, from the Institute for Nuclear Power Plant Safety Problems (ISPNPP), announced that the sensors are tracking an increasing number of neutrons. This is a clear indicator that fission was reactivated once again, and scientists they have no idea why.

Nuclear size uncertainties

The Ukrainian authorities are clear that the warnings thrown by sensors cannot be ignored. However, they do not know how to act on it either. In the capital Kiev, the near future of the reactor is still being discussed. Particularly in terms of its dismantling.

A specter haunts Chernobyl. This time, nuclear in nature. “There are many uncertainties,” assures Maxim Saveliev of ISPNPP. “But we cannot rule out the possibility of [un] accident“. According to the expert, the threats are similar to those of the reactors destroyed in Japan 10 years ago.

According to experts’ estimates, the destroyed room where the reactor was located is loaded with 170 tons of irradiated uranium. This corresponds to 95% of the original fuel. For this reason, the threat of explosion from nuclear debris it remains a latent threat ever since.

Today, the promise of explosion becomes even closer. Neil Hyatt, a nuclear materials chemist at the University of Sheffield, fears that “the fission reaction accelerates exponentially“As it could generate an uncontrollable nuclear energy reaction. The restlessness is in crescendo, with each passing day.

