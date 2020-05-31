Japanese physicists have made the periodic table of the elements nuclear.

A group of physicists from Kyoto University presented a new ‘nuclear’ periodic table that provides a different perspective on the basic components of the universe.

While the traditional table is based on the behavior of electrons in an atom, this new table is based on the protons in the nucleus.

“The periodic table of the elements is one of the most significant achievements in science, and in its familiar form it is based on the structure of the covering of the electron orbitals in atoms”Yoshiteru Maeno, one of the developers of the new table, explained.

“But atoms are made up of two types of charged particles that designate each element: electrons that orbit the nucleus and protons in the nucleus itself.”

The fundamental elements organized by its proton ‘magic number’. Credit: Kyoto University / Yoshiteru Maeno / Kouichi Hagino

The team’s new ‘Nucletouch’ table, also available as a 3D model, was recently announced in Foundations of Chemistry magazine.

More than 150 years have passed since Dmitri Mendeleev discovered the periodic law that led him to propose the classical periodic table. He even had the foresight to add space for elements that were still unknown in his time.

“Basically, it boils down to the electrons in each atom. Atoms are considered stable when electrons completely fill their orbits ‘shell’ around the nucleus, “Maeno continued.

“The so-called ‘noble gases’, inert elements like helium, neon, and argon, rarely react with other elements. Their most stable electron numbers are 2, 10, 18, 36, and so on. “

Maeno describes them as atomic “magic numbers,” and more importantly, the same principle can also be applied to protons.

To imagine that protons exist in a nucleus in ‘orbits’ may seem like an exaggeration, but the discovery of the concept received the 1963 Nobel Prize in Physics.

Protons have different stable numbers: 2, 8, 20, 28, etc. Among these are familiar elements such as helium, oxygen, and calcium.

When nuclear orbits fill with protons, they form stable nuclei, analogous to elements of noble gases (Kyoto University).

In addition, the new ‘Nucletouch’ table places these ‘magic cores’ at its center, providing a new perspective on the elements.

“Like electrons, when nuclear orbits fill with protons, they form stable nuclei, analogous to elements of noble gases,” says collaborator Kouichi Hagino.

“In our nuclear periodic table, we also see that nuclei tend to be spherical near magic numbers, but they deform as you move away from them.”

The team developed the new periodic table to highlight alternative ways to illustrate the laws of nature, and hopes that enthusiasts and scholars alike will find something to enjoy and learn from this new look at an old friend.

