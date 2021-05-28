nubia RedMagic 6R the gaming smartphone for the average user

Nubia, the Chinese smartphone brand, which started out surprising us with some of the most outlandish concepts on the market, finally seems to have found its place in gaming smartphones with RedMagic. However, with large brands such as Asus, Razer or BlackShark, in this case the company seems to have focused on seeking to stand out and compete with more affordable prices.

And it is that the already present RedMagic 6 and RedMagic 6 Pro, joins now the RedMagic 6R, the reduced and cheaper version of this family.

Specifically we find a telephone almost 20% thinner, going from 9.7 mm to 7.8 mm, and a significantly lighter weight, reduced from 220 grams up to just 186 grams. However, as you might expect, these changes come along with some trade-offs and sacrifices, starting with replacing the glass back with plastic materials, and the complete removal of your RGB lighting add-ons.

Similarly, we also noticed a reduction in its components. Keeping your 6.67-inch Full HD + AMOLED panel, this time the screen will see its refresh rate up to 144Hz, a figure that although equally impressive, is far from the revolutionary 165Hz of its older brothers, with a reduction of its tactile sampling frequency to 360Hz.

Moreover, also a smaller 4,200 mAh battery, with a global version that will support a 30W fast charge (notably less than the 55W advertised for the China model).

However, the RedMagic 6R maintains some of the well-known features of the brand, such as the side triggers with 400Hz touch sample rate, or the operating system itself RedMagic OS, with all its dedicated gaming features like Game Space.

Like the rest of its family, the RedMagic 6R will deliver top-of-the-line performance, with a Snapdragon 888 chipset, up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. Although in this case, instead of opting for an internal cooling fan to save some space inside, the phone relies on the cooling of the vapor chamber.

In addition, curiously this phone seems that it will not only limit itself to reducing the characteristics of its original model, in fact presenting an improvement in the configuration of its main camera, with a quadruple camera system at the rear. The main sensor is a 64MP Sony IMX682, with an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 5MP macro camera, and an unspecified 2MP camera.

As for his camera for selfies, we will see repeated 16MP sensor of the RedMagic 6 Pro instead of the 8MP unit of the RedMagic 6, also presented with a drilled hole instead of the top bezel.

Availability and price

At the moment, the nubia RedMagic 6R has only been launched in China, priced at 2,999 yuan (approximately 386 euros) for its basic version of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and 3,999 yuan (approximately 515 euros) for its superior version with 12GB and 256GB.

However, like its latest models, the Chinese company is expected to expand its availability to the international market during the next months. And it is that in the absence of confirming what its final price will be in our country, being able to foresee a small increase compared to the direct currency exchange, we continue to find ourselves before a fairly cheap gaming smartphone.