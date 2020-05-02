The signing of Alexander Nübel by Bayern Munich keep giving talk. Schalke goalkeeper to join Bavarians next season to ‘compete’ the starting position against Manuel Neuer, something that almost nobody liked.

04/29/2020 at 19:17

CEST

Oscar Cubero

The last to manifest it, the fans of the club. The parents of the new Bayern goalkeeper have had to abandon their habitual residence, in Paderborn, for the death threats they have suffered as a result of the controversial signing of their son by the largest team in Germany. The main problem of the transfer comes from the famous clause that includes a minimum of games played each season by the goalkeeper of the German Under-21 team.

The goalkeeper’s agent, Stefan Backs, has assured that “what is happening around Alexander is irresponsible on the part of many”, what looks like a attack for many people who are inside the club. In fact, has asked for support for the footballer and the Karl-Heinz Rummenigge reaction, chairman of the board of directors, did not wait: “Everyone at Bayern, including coach Hansi Flick, is very happy about the arrival of Nübel. We will not tolerate derogatory comments from agents about Bayern players. ”

The starting goalkeeper, Manuel Neuer, has been annoyed with the club. First, for signing your competition, and second, by leak details about your renovation In the press. Another one that has manifested has been the representative of Sven Ulreich, who has ensured that his player “will be the substitute goalkeeper” next season. Is there no place for Nübel ?.

The goal of Germany, occupied by Manuel Neuer, is also wrapped in controversy for a long time for the non-ownership of Marc-André Ter Stegen, FC Barcelona goalkeeper.

