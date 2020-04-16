Nube de María predicted how the world would be this 2020 | Instagram

Currently the world is experiencing a serious situation, Maria Cloud spiritual guide predicted that this year 2020 we would be in the situation we are in.

The Spanish commented through an interview in December last year that humans would suffer great suffering.

Perhaps you immediately link it to the virus that is raging the world today, the COVID-19 It has taken more from us than we imagined.

Maria Cloud He mentioned that we had to prepare for 2020 and that it was a year for humans, loss of loved ones, anguish, insecurity and fear.

“The land is going to make a restructuring and it is going to put us in place, it needs to be restructured, it needs that 2020 adds up to 40 and this number is that the land needs 40 days of rest, not only Spain the whole world because we are destroying it continuously, “said Nube de María.

He also mentioned that we have had no respect for our land and that the pain that occurs is global but that it would only be for humans, that animals, seas, the ozone layer and the land itself they would not suffer.

Curious case that when the COVID-19 It arrived in Italy that quarantine began to be used, the water of the Venice canal began to clear and even began to fill with fish again.

It has been curious how in several videos animals have appeared enjoying what corresponds to them by nature, the beaches, rivers, forests, everything I mentioned Maria Cloud is happening right now.

“There are many people who believe that spirituality is clairvoyance, it is tarot, it is … that seems to me all very well but no, spirituality is the universe, the universe has everything planned and when you see the selfishness of people who do not we respect mother nature, animals and even the oxygen we breathe will punish us, “said the spiritual guide.

In one way or another every word that that December 24, 2019 They materialized this 2020 and it is specifically what we are going through, so we must be more aware of everything around us and take more care of our natural and spiritual environment, perhaps this is just a wake-up call, you who think.

ON 24 – 12 – 2019 A SPANISH AVOID MRS CLOUD DE MARÍA IN A SPANISH TV PROGRAM MADE A PROFESSION ABOUT WHAT IS HAPPENING IN THE WORLD TODAY, SADLY THIS MISS WAS NOT MISTAKEN pic.twitter.com/ft6SVsByyB – Valentine 56 (@ Valentn561)

April 14, 2020

.