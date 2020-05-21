In preparation for the rescheduled 104th edition of the Indianapolis 500, presented by Gainbridge, NTT Corporation (NTT) today announced improvements to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) that will promote advances in intelligent technologies to improve the experience and safety of INDYCAR fans when the Greatest Racing Show returns on Sunday, August 23, 2020.

“We are very excited. When returning to IMS for the Indy 500, fans will be welcomed with an enhanced, world-class experience unique to the World Racing Capital,” said Mark Miles, president and CEO of Penske Entertainment Corp. “The future of sports will be defined by the ability to use technology to enhance the experience, safety and practicality of fans and supporters. NTT is helping IMS and INDYCAR to find new and interesting ways to combine tradition and innovation, while preserving and always expanding the history of discoveries and progress of the Greatest Racing Show. ”

NTT will use the company’s Accelerate Smart data platform to power a 100-foot-wide media wall at the base of the traditional Pagoda building that will give fans real-time access to data-driven race information. With great visibility, the newest media wall will capture the attention of fans with three-dimensional experiences, viewing 143 data points from each car and several live feeds along the entire track. NTT’s Accelerate Smart platform will also use machine learning to indicate where cars should be on the track and predict their next move, while artificial intelligence will identify the best battles on the track and highlight real-time car disputes with predictions from cab, top speeds and more.

“NTT’s Accelerate Smart platform is a major effort to considerably improve the fan experience at IMS. At this year’s Indy 500, the platform’s statistics and insights will provide a transformed experience at Pagoda Plaza, offering real-time, important, engaging insights and insights. of the competition to fans present at the venue, “said J. Douglas Boles, president of Indianapolis Motor Speedway. “In addition, NTT will reinforce our safety and security network, contributing to the well-being of spectators and participants in the largest one-day sporting event in the world.”

NTT’s Accelerate Smart solution at IMS includes safety and security measures that will offer more effective security operations and supervision during the event. Data analysis and insights will provide people and vehicle congestion detection and alerts that predict rates based on trends in gates and access tunnels. Enabled by digital technology, the enhanced protection and security will establish a model to promote a uniform experience at IMS and at all events at the INDYCAR site.

“The future of sport lies in providing fans and fans with digital content, better access to technology and using spaces like IMS to engage viewers with new channels,” said Akira Shimada, senior executive vice president at NTT. “Our Accelerate Smart data platform allows us to digitally transform the involvement of INDYCAR fans to maintain their leading position in motorsports, as well as creating a safer race day experience.”

Penske and IMS leaders emphasized connectivity as an investment area so that fans have access to as much real-time data and information as possible. As part of the focus on the digital universe, NTT has also evolved the INDYCAR mobile app provided by NTT DATA to offer fans a second screen that allows them to view live videos broadcast directly from cameras installed in cars during races, track weather forecasts, create and follow fantasy teams, watch highlights on demand and more.

NTT is committed to accelerating the future of smart racing and creating the next generation of INDYCAR fans who want to enjoy the sport with a more digital experience. This is partly why NTT – the world leader in information and communication technology – has been an official sponsor of NTT INDYCAR SERIES since 2019, in addition to being an official technology partner of INDYCAR, NTT INDYCAR SERIES, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis 500 and NASCAR’s Brickyard 400.

