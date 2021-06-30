Nth disgrace: Atlanta wins without Trae … and Giannis is injured

At 7:14 before the end of the third quarter, tragedy made its appearance: Giannis Anteokounmpo injured his left leg in a fight with Clint Capela, who fell to the ground with his rival without major consequences. The pain was palpable on the Greek’s face, tears of helplessness leaked while hiding his face in his huge hands. Mike Budenholzer’s expression was a poem. Khris Middleton. The Bucks medical staff were trying, unsuccessfully, to help the star. And the Hakws players watched the situation with grief. Including Trae Young, on the bench after falling in the fourth game of a tie, another one, which was tied (2-2), but it is marked, once again, by some lesones that are being the bread and butter of these playoffs.

The Hawks were playing without Trae, and McMillan decided that going out in front of his own audience was the best decision without his star. that left them in those kinds of situations in which the team itself finds itself, after starting fifth in the Eastern Conference: with nothing to lose and much to gain. In the first period, they left their rivals in 22 points, and Giannis in 0, both news as unpublished as unusual. The Greek improved in the second quarter, in which he scored 6 goals, but his team only made 16. The Hawks were 13 ahead at halftime (51-48), a distance that increased to 16 as soon as the second half began, thanks to Bogdanovic.

And that’s where things started to change. First, Milwaukee improved, with Giannos leading the way: 8 points in four minutes and 4 of 4 in shooting from the field. Then, the Greek was injured, with the aforementioned ugly fall and when his team had placed 10 points (62-52), which was 8 with a basket from Holiday minutes later. And that’s where those of Budenholzer came, who saw how the distance went to 71-54 first and 87-62 at the end of those 12 minutes. In total, a partial of 25-10 that weakened a team clearly aware of its star, and not of a game in which they let go as they glanced at a changing room tunnel through which Giannis had set out. And not to return.

Misfortunes do not stop

The situation is beginning to be desperate. Nobody has been spared in these playoffs and there are many stars included in an absolutely long injury history: James Harden, Kyrie, Donovan Mitchell, Kawhi, Anthony Davis, Embiid, Conley, Jaylen Brown, Jamal Murray… Some before the playoffs and some during. Giannis left on his own foot and with only a slight limp, good news apart from the ignorance of the extent of the injury. But if he does not play the fifth game, Paul George will be the only member of the best teams of the season who has played each and every one of the games of this final phase with the Clippers. A chilling fact. And very dangerous for an NBA that will have to decide if it compensates for the condensed calendar and the physical demands that accompanied a season marked, again, by the coronavirus.

Regarding the series against the Hawks, they already deserved to win the game before a misfortune that clarified everything and helped them, undoubtedly, to win the duel. That, and the 21 points of an incumbent Lou Williams seeking redemption (and vindication) in his native Atlanta., 20 from Bogdanovic, 15 + 7 from Capela, another 15 from Huerter, 12 + 5 + 2 from the recovered Cam Reddish or 10 from Gallinari, among other things. On the Bucks, Holiday went to 19 + 9 and kept a cool head more than the rest, but the fight was in the medical staff and not in a game that saw a double loss. Now, fifth game in Milwaukee with the tie tied and the eternal question of whether Trae and Giannis will return. To that meeting, to the series and almost to the season. A marked completely and clearly by the other side of the sport and that has given an undoubted blow to a playoffs that promised a lot and are delivering in spades. Always interrupted, of course, by a new fall. We are in those.