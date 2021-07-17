NSAC executive refutes Conor McGregor’s allegations: “If we knew of a fighter who can’t fight, we wouldn’t let him compete.”

Conor mcgregor was emphatic when revealing that his previous injury that triggered a double fracture in the stellar of the UFC 264 she was well known behind the scenes.

Ask Dana White. Ask Dr. Davidson, “said the Irish superstar in a video shared on his Instagram account..

Notice

Nevertheless, Bob bennett, executive of the Nevada Athletic Commission (NSAC), basically denied that at least the doctor of the UFC has been aware of the injury, since if so, the ex-champion would never have received the green light to fight with Dustin Poirier in the star of PPV.

“If we knew of a fighter who can’t fight, we wouldn’t let him compete,” Bennett told the Las Vegas Journal (via MMA Junkie). “That would have to go through a doctor, and the doctor would make that decision as the expert,” he said.

For McGregor, losing the trilogy to Poirier meant falling to 1-3 in the Lightweight division.

Although it is not entirely probable, the plan within the UFC is to schedule a fourth chapter between the two fighters when McGregor is ready to compete, which will surely be in 2022.

Meanwhile, ‘El Diamante’ will be the first challenger to the reign of the new division champion, Charles Oliveira.

You can find me on Twitter as @JulioFernandoN.

Advertisement