Nptuno awaits Atlético

05/22/2021 at 8:00 AM CEST

Alba Lopez

“To understand what is happening, you have to have cried inside the Calderón, which is my house. Or the Metropolitano, where my grandfather cried with my father by the hand”. Are the tears that he sang Sabina in the Centennial anthem those pursued, this time away from home and with happiness, Atlético on the last day of the League, which Simeone’s team arrives leading but with the obligation to add the three points against Valladolid in Zorrilla because no one at this point in the thriller believes in a help from Villarreal, who visits Valdebebas to face Real Madrid just four days before the first European final in its history.

In the mattress environment it is taken for granted that the whites will win their game and that circumstance demands victory for Atlético to conquer their eleventh league championship. If Real Madrid do not win in their duel with the ‘Submarino’, the rojiblancos would automatically be champions. But better not to guess.

THE MOMENT OF TRUTH

Cholo’s match by match reaches the final match. And there are no excuses. Gone are the damn coronavirus, a first round to frame, the mutation to crack of Marcos Llorente, the ups and downs of Joao Félix, the rent of points wasted in recent months, the penalty missed by Elche that he was about to send to the rojiblancos to the funeral home and Luis Suárez’s iconic goal to keep dreaming against Osasuna last week. Also the eliminations, blushing in the Cup against Cornellà, and something more bearable in the Champions League at the hands of Chelsea. La Liga, however, has always been Atlético’s first goal this season and they have to touch it. The rest no longer matter. I walked past.

Simeone already has his soldiers decided for the battle of Pucela. At least that is what the tests prior to the day of landing indicate. The coach will repeat the line-up that he put into play on the last day against Osasuna with the only novelty of Gimenez, who will enter the eleven for the sanctioned Savic. The Argentine is saved, therefore, the wild card of Joao Felix on the bench.

PUCELANAS DOUBTS

In Zorrilla Atlético will run into a Valladolid that is risking life. He needs to win and wait for the punctures of Elche and Huesca to stay in First. In addition, its president, the Brazilian Ronaldo, a recognized Madridista, has that second argument as a weapon to stimulate his players. Even so, Sergio Gonzalez, coach of Blanquivioleta, did not show much optimism in his statements this week in ‘Onda Cero’: “Of the carom we need, what seems most difficult to me is to win us.

Ninety minutes separate the once ‘Pupas’ from glory. Neptuno, on the back of his white horses breaking the waves, waits next to a feverish crowd in the capital, where they want to send the mattresses again to silence all the Madrid voices for at least a few days.

POSSIBLE ALIGNMENTS

Valladolid: Masip; Janko, Kiko Olivas, Joaquín, Olaza; Toni Villa, Roque Mesa, Míchel, Óscar Plano; Weissman, Marcos André.

Atlético de Madrid: Oblak; Trippier, Giménez, Felipe, Hermoso, Saúl; Marcos Llorente, Koke, Carrasco; Correa, Luis Suárez.

Referee: Sánchez Martínez (Murcian Committee).

Stadium: José Zorrilla.

Hour: 18.00