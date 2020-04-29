It is always interesting to know a ranking of the best-selling games, whether by platforms, country, year or video game saga of a certain reputation, it is a way of appreciating what the tastes of the public are or what has the greatest commercial pull, something very useful for video game developers and eye-catching for the general public, knowing whether or not your particular tastes coincide with the more general trend. From time to time some companies specialized in the collection of this type of data are in charge of forming lists with which to illustrate us on this evolution of commercial tastes, and this time it is the NPD Group that has dedicated itself to collecting data on sales of different games belonging to the well-known Final Fantasy and Resident Evil sagas Square-Enix and Capcom companies respectively, serving the extended period from January 1995 to the present -for which Final Fantasy VI is not included in that list, since it came out in April 1994- attending to North American market, resulting in lists of the ten best sellers in cumulative sales terms that you have below, obtaining results that will probably surprise some people, although of course Japan and Europe are not included, but surely there would be some variations:

Final Fantasy

1. Final Fantasy XV

2. Final Fantasy VII

3. Final Fantasy XIII

4. Final Fantasy X

5. Final Fantasy VIII

6. Final Fantasy XII

7. Final Fantasy X-2

8. Final Fantasy IX

9. Final Fantasy X / X-2 HD Remaster

10. Final Fantasy XI

resident Evil

1. Resident Evil 5

2. Resident Evil 4

3. Resident Evil 2

4. Resident Evil 7

5. Resident Evil 6

6. Resident Evil 2 (2019)

7. Resident Evil

8. Resident Evil 3: Nemesis

9. Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City

10. Resident Evil: Director’s Cut

