Nowitzki returns to the Dallas Mavericks as “special advisor”

New move at Dallas Mavericks. One more in the middle of a hectic maelstrom. In the last few hours, the Texas franchise has seen Donnie Nelson and Rick Carlisle leave. The first, general manager; the second, head coach. Both participants in the best days of the organization. Now, the news, however, is in an arrival … and not just any. According to Marc Stein (ESPN), Dirk Nowitzki will join the entity precisely to seek replacements for the previous positions, now vacant.

In the information offered by the North American journalist, the German legend is attributed the position of “special advisor” and it is indicated that it has been an express request of the owner of the franchise, Mark Cuban. “Mark came up to me and asked me to help him and of course I said yes. I would do anything to help my Mavs, I’m in.”, Dirk himself has confirmed.