Now youtuber Yao Cabrera challenged Chino Maidana to fight

The controversial Yao Cabrera he started talking again. Known in the world of networks for his viral scandals, controversies starring alongside musicians and celebrities in general and, among other things, for crazy things like faking his own deathThis time the Uruguayan based in Argentina redoubled the bet. Inspired by the exhibition fight between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul Sunday night He proposed – from social networks – a confrontation nothing more and nothing less than Chino Maidana.

“I’ve been waiting for the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul fight for three hours, and when I see it, all hugs. Guys, do you want a real fight? I challenge Chino Maidana and I come face to face with him here in Argentina. If I lose, I leave Argentina forever. And, Chino Maidana, are you doing it or not? “Cabrera began in an Instagram story.

Then he added: “Because of course, we are going to show a fight seriously. I, at least, don’t hug him and go ‘bang, bang, bang’. A real fight: Yao Cabrera vs Chino Maidana. Go to Twitter and tweet, give him that we are a tendency to touch, “closed the controversial content creator, ironizing with the little seriousness that the aforementioned combat showed and, as if that were not enough, daring to provoke a former world champion like Maidana .

Quickly, the hashtag “Yao Cabrera” was positioned very high in the networks and the memes and jokes did not take long to appear. In addition, the 24-year-old who accumulates almost seven million subscribers on YouTube and another 3.3 million followers on Instagram, was not satisfied with the challenge to Maidana and, hours after making the proposal, charged his son.

After challenging Chino, Cabrera charged his son. Photo: @yaocabrera

“Che, @ marcos.maidana1, I see that you talk a lot in your stories …What must it feel like to be the son of a boxer and nothing more than that? It’s like … Crack, Chino Jr, I congratulate you on having a successful father, ha! “, He slipped first, true to his provocative style.

However, that was not all and Cabrera continued: “There I saw that the son of Chino Maidana uploaded some stories pretending to be cute. Son of Chino Maidana, because I don’t even know your name, I’m going to dedicate a few words to you: I’m talking to the circus owner, not the monkeys“.

Yao Cabrera’s proposal. Photo: @yaocabrera

Added to that, Cabrera made the proposal extensive to any other boxer, youtuber, streamer or singer who, textual words, “is encouraged to really fight in a ring”, with the aim of donating all the proceeds to a foundation. Maravilla Martínez and Roña Castro sounded like possible rivals and Papo MC, renowned freestyler and content creator, seconded the motion.

Papo MC wants to see the Cabrera vs Maidana fight. Photo: Twitter

El Chino, for his part, has not yet ruled on the matter. It should be remembered that, days ago, the boxer lost his father who, at age 75, died in a sanatorium in the province of Santa Fe after going through a severe illness.

WHO IS YAO CABRERA?

As we tell you in Olé, Yao Cabrera is a 24-year-old youtuber and content creator. He was born in Uruguay but lives in Argentina, and is characterized by mounting viral scandals as, for example, fictional fights with media characters; some true ones like the one remembered vs Duki in an exchange of insults via social networks and, in other cases, Cabrera is the architect of more unthinkable follies. One of the most extreme? Fake his death at the hands of hitmen and, later, call a march on the Obelisk to demand justice.

Yao Cabrera, controversial youtuber. Photo: @yaocabrera

Each of his “jokes” aims to become a trend in the digital world and raise subscribers and visits in YouTube, a platform where it accumulates almost 7 million subscribers. On Instagram and Twitter, it adds up to 3.3 million and 545 thousand, respectively. Cabrera lives in the self-styled WIFI Mansion, from where he plans all his controversial proposals with Viral, his crew.

