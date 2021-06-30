Now you’re going to see what he sees. ‘Don’t Breathe 2’ trailer

Sony Pictures presents the official trailer for ‘Don’t breathe 2‘, a sequel to the successful 2016 film directed by newcomer Rodo Sayagues, scriptwriter of both that and this one with Fede lvarez, director of the first film.

This sequel will hit theaters in the United States and Spain on the same day, next August 13, and takes place several years after the events of the now first film, during which Norman Nordstrom (again played by Stephen Lang) lives in discreet calm until his past sins catch up with him …

This brief synopsis is developed in its official trailer, notice, perhaps too revealing and that they have available below in both Spanish and English.

Click here to see it on YouTube.

Click here to see it on YouTube. These and other trilers you can find on our Dailymotion channel,

or in the section Movie trailers and videos of the web.